The Power of Celebrities in Leading Social and Humanitarian Causes

For several decades, partnering with celebrities has been a common practice of international organizations and non-governmental organizations. These organizations understand that they can champion human rights to multiple audiences and mediate between the general public and politicians, offering new forms of mass communication to create positive change. Increases in media consumption have stepped up the importance of celebrities using their voices to promote and protect human rights.

Additionally, recent studies have concluded that celebrity activism occupies a significant portion in the media, as they capture the attention of the public and, more importantly, generate a connection between the public and politics, and particularly between the public and civil organizations whose interests seek to be represented.

One Hollywood celebrity with significant attributes in activism remains Anna Moore. As a vegan, Anna has maintained a strict stance against the brutality and abuse of animals across the world in farming facilities as well as trophy hunting and animal testing.

Anna has been politically conscious and engaged since her early childhood. Throughout middle school and high school, she was active in political clubs and organizations. While in high school Anna was awarded the title of Lobbyist of the Year in the State of California while engaging in the state wide youth in the government’s mock legislature and court program, located in Sacramento, CA. The Lobbyist of the Year award was given to her for her work promoting the abolition of private prisons and forced labor by amending the 13th amendment to the US Constitution, which legalized slavery in the United States if the slave is a convicted criminal. This shortcoming of United States law remains a primary issue perpetuating mass incarceration and profiting from slave labor.

Anna is also a board member of MusickCreek.org, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization providing low-cost forestry and environmental education through its 134-acre nature reserve in Shaver Lake, California.

What has been shown is that the performance of celebrities in these civic settings serves to generate mechanisms for international organizations and NGOs to work with corporate and political elites.

Therefore, celebrities’ collaboration is suitable to sustain the sector of human rights organizations, connect with the population, and address problems of human rights, development, or humanitarian crisis.

Thus, it is true that celebrities serve as a “bridge” between groups of victims and responsible elites or decision-makers. Celebrities mediate successfully between international organizations or NGOs and corporate or political officials interested in the social awareness that celebrities attract.

This dynamic implies that, on the one hand, celebrities can assist in rallying much-needed attention to worthy causes, harnessing media coverage and the interest of political decision makers. Additionally, celebrity support makes pressing issues more visible, more evenly distributing the balance of powers between the parties involved.

Getting celebrities to speak in these settings is crucial. Many celebrities’ representations champion worthy causes, generating acceptance and positive images about the needs of individuals and groups that require more attention, change, and even justice.

Today, celebrities have the power to amplify invisible, distant and unnamed causes, drawing attention to the most pressing issues. To this extent, the relationship between the viewer and cause is strengthened by the relationship between the viewer and the celebrity. Promoting positive social change is a necessary commitment celebrities should make to humanitarian causes.

It is clear, then, that when celebrities are involved in activities to promote human rights – especially those that seek to mobilize and raise awareness of the general public – it is of great benefit for all parties. Celebrities promoting the voice and experience of worthy causes and the human rights organizations that accompany them is a beautiful sight indeed.

When worthy causes do not have public awareness, it is important for all of us to step in and lend our support when we can. Celebrities’ actions to promote human rights lead to significant increase in awareness about the need for change, and they transform the public’s attitude in this regard. As intermediaries between international organizations, NGOs and decision makers, celebrities are excellent spokespersons, interlocutors and -especially- fundraisers, becoming fundamental keys in maintaining human rights on the world stage.