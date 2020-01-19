Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Power of Affirmations

What the heck are positive affirmations and how can YOU incorporate them organically in your life?

By

As human beings, we often lose touch with what makes us tick. When there’s a whole lot to do, it’s just easier to get on autopilot and go through your day.

This is dangerous.

Yes, dangerous – I’m not exaggerating one bit.

As you go on living on autopilot, one day you suddenly realize you’re stuck in a job you hate. You never set time aside for self-care. Or you don’t make a conscious effort to make your friends or family feel good for loving and supporting you.

And everything comes crashing down. Thus begins the outpour of negative emotions.

I’m not worthy.

I’m not able.

 The FOMO is killing me – why didn’t I go on that girls’ trip?

 I’m not happy.

This is where positive affirmations come into the picture – to not only arrest your downward spiral but send its butt packing.

How?

Well, as we saw with visualization, your brain starts to think something is true if you think it’s true.

A simple way to understand it is to think about that tingly feeling you get when you watch a horror movie.

The visuals are too real. The sounds are real too. And the next thing you know, your brain activates that fight or flight feeling because it thinks there’s a ghoul lurking somewhere.

Yikes.

But what if it thought positive thoughts instead?

Positive thoughts that you repeat to yourself because you believe in them.

For example, “I can stick to my diet” or “My job is awesome because it gives me all the independence I need and helps me get the best for my family.”

That could work – again, by banking on your RAS. Your RAS not only filters out unnecessary information, but it orients you for success and survival by feeding you relevant information.

Kinda like when your body needs food and then you only think about a good, hearty sandwich till you actually eat.

See how that goes?

If you wake up and say “I am going to have a day where overthinking and anxiety have no role to play,” your brain will make this its business by driving purposeful actions.

Who knew beating negativity was so simple?

So here are some rules to incorporate positive affirmations in your life:

  1. Make sure your affirmations are always in the present tense.
  2. Make sure they include on positive words (boot those “can’ts” and “won’ts” ).
  3. Repeat your affirmations often.
  4. But most importantly, believe in them.

Your brain is always ready to learn new things. Train it to work in your favour!

Positive affirmations can help you:

  • Make more money
  • Fit back into your old jeans
  • Banish stress
  • Book that dream vacation
  • Buy that new car

….or anything you can think of!

OWN your success and happiness. You deserve it.

Savitha Nanjappa, Success Coach at Success With Savitha

Savitha, the founder of Success With Savitha, did her MBA in Marketing from T.A. Pai Institute, Manipal and proceeded to make her mark in the corporate world, where she supercharged the growth of brands like Airtel, ICICI Prudential, Telenor, Novo Nordisk, and Tata Docomo. After taking a break to deal with a challenging pregnancy in 2013, Savitha decided to take the entrepreneurial route instead. Armed with her corporate experience of 17 years, she started her image consulting agency in 2016 to help young women and men take confident steps in the corporate world.(She is also a certified Image Consultant from the Image Consulting Business Institute, India and Conselle, USA). However, she soon realized that personal image is only a part of the whole, so she launched her flourishing coaching business Success with Savitha to orient young folks for well-rounded success. Currently, Savitha works with clients across 6 countries to equip them with practical knowledge to launch their brands and scale their business sustainably. She also frequently shares her knowledge with ambitious and impressionable young folk at corporate training programs and business retreats, the latest of which took place in Bali (December 2018).

Success With Savitha is our global coaching platform that primarily helps budding entrepreneurs launch their brands and strengthen the bottom line of their business as they scale. We also organize 1:1 coaching and workshops to help aspiring business owners, ambitious corporate employees.Our workshops are multifaceted, covering everything from visibility, personal branding, communication,and etiquette to business fundamentals, social media, and digital marketing. While we love working with both men and women, we hustle a little bit more to help female entrepreneurs turn their passion projects into established brands.That is, we do everything in our power to help a #girlboss when #shemeansbusiness.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

