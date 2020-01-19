The Power of Affirmations

As human beings, we often lose touch with what makes us tick. When there’s a whole lot to do, it’s just easier to get on autopilot and go through your day.

This is dangerous.

Yes, dangerous – I’m not exaggerating one bit.

As you go on living on autopilot, one day you suddenly realize you’re stuck in a job you hate. You never set time aside for self-care. Or you don’t make a conscious effort to make your friends or family feel good for loving and supporting you.

And everything comes crashing down. Thus begins the outpour of negative emotions.

I’m not worthy.

I’m not able.

The FOMO is killing me – why didn’t I go on that girls’ trip?

I’m not happy.

This is where positive affirmations come into the picture – to not only arrest your downward spiral but send its butt packing.

How?

Well, as we saw with visualization, your brain starts to think something is true if you think it’s true.

A simple way to understand it is to think about that tingly feeling you get when you watch a horror movie.

The visuals are too real. The sounds are real too. And the next thing you know, your brain activates that fight or flight feeling because it thinks there’s a ghoul lurking somewhere.

Yikes.

But what if it thought positive thoughts instead?

Positive thoughts that you repeat to yourself because you believe in them.

For example, “I can stick to my diet” or “My job is awesome because it gives me all the independence I need and helps me get the best for my family.”

That could work – again, by banking on your RAS. Your RAS not only filters out unnecessary information, but it orients you for success and survival by feeding you relevant information.

Kinda like when your body needs food and then you only think about a good, hearty sandwich till you actually eat.

See how that goes?

If you wake up and say “I am going to have a day where overthinking and anxiety have no role to play,” your brain will make this its business by driving purposeful actions.

Who knew beating negativity was so simple?

So here are some rules to incorporate positive affirmations in your life:

Make sure your affirmations are always in the present tense. Make sure they include on positive words (boot those “can’ts” and “won’ts” ). Repeat your affirmations often. But most importantly, believe in them.

Your brain is always ready to learn new things. Train it to work in your favour!

Positive affirmations can help you:

Make more money

Fit back into your old jeans

Banish stress

Book that dream vacation

Buy that new car

….or anything you can think of!

OWN your success and happiness. You deserve it.