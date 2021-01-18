Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Power of Accepting Uncertainty

Trying to control everything around us only adds to our feelings of stress and anxiety.

Accept uncertainty. At first glance that does seem like a pretty tall order. Life is full of unexpected curveballs. If uncertainty is unacceptable to you, it turns into fear, and you fight it tooth and nail, creating more tension. 

Expectations about persuading the boss to see your point of view or to take a course of action for the company can lead you to wrap your thoughts and feelings around the outcome, setting yourself up for disappointment and resentment. You use a lot of energy getting upset over things you can’t control instead of doing the best you can and welcoming uncertainty with open arms. 

Truth be told, uncertainty is certain; it’s one of the few things we can count on. Your ability to accept it beforehand cultivates peace of mind. In the words of writer Eckhart Tolle, “If uncertainty is perfectly acceptable, it turns into increased aliveness, alertness, and creativity.” 

Ask yourself if you’ve resisted uncertain situations and then noticed the tension in your body that accompanied the resistance. Fully surrendering to uncertainty reduces frustration and anxiety and creates an open heart, peaceful presence, and clear mind.

Excerpt from #Chill: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life with permission from the author and publisher.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D., Psychotherapist in Private Practice and Author of 40 books.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D. is a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, psychotherapist in private practice, and award-winning author of two novels and 40 nonfiction books that have been translated into 15 languages. His latest book is THE LIZARD BRAIN SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW TO KEEP YOUR COOL WHEN THINGS DON’T GO YOUR WAY. Previous books include #CHILL: TURN OFF YOUR JOB AND TURN ON YOUR LIFE (William Morrow), DAILY WRITING RESILIENCE: 365 MEDITATIONS & INSPIRATIONS FOR WRITERS (Llewellyn Worldwide)and CHAINED TO THE DESK: A GUIDEBOOK FOR WORKAHOLICS, THEIR PARTNERS AND CHILDREN, AND THE CLINICIANS WHO TREAT THEM (New York University Press)He is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, Psychology Today, and Thrive Global. He has appeared on 20/20, Good Morning America, The CBS Early Show, ABC's World News Tonight, NPR’s Marketplace, NBC Nightly News and he hosted the PBS documentary "Overdoing It: How To Slow Down And Take Care Of Yourself." www.bryanrobinsonbooks.com.

