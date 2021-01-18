The Power of Accepting Uncertainty

Accept uncertainty. At first glance that does seem like a pretty tall order. Life is full of unexpected curveballs. If uncertainty is unacceptable to you, it turns into fear, and you fight it tooth and nail, creating more tension.

Expectations about persuading the boss to see your point of view or to take a course of action for the company can lead you to wrap your thoughts and feelings around the outcome, setting yourself up for disappointment and resentment. You use a lot of energy getting upset over things you can’t control instead of doing the best you can and welcoming uncertainty with open arms.

Truth be told, uncertainty is certain; it’s one of the few things we can count on. Your ability to accept it beforehand cultivates peace of mind. In the words of writer Eckhart Tolle, “If uncertainty is perfectly acceptable, it turns into increased aliveness, alertness, and creativity.”

Ask yourself if you’ve resisted uncertain situations and then noticed the tension in your body that accompanied the resistance. Fully surrendering to uncertainty reduces frustration and anxiety and creates an open heart, peaceful presence, and clear mind.

Excerpt from #Chill: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life with permission from the author and publisher.

