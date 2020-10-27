Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of a Single Customer Interaction

We live in a world that rewards big numbers. As a business owner, you live and die by the numbers. The problem is that innovation doesn’t begin in the big numbers. In fact, it starts in the smallest number. It starts with understanding the experience of just a single person. A year ago I was […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Capturing Customer Feedback
capturing your customer story is your single biggest job.

We live in a world that rewards big numbers. As a business owner, you live and die by the numbers. The problem is that innovation doesn’t begin in the big numbers. In fact, it starts in the smallest number. It starts with understanding the experience of just a single person.

A year ago I was working on a project with a team to develop a new product to bring to market. We did all the normal market sizing and segmentation to try to identify the market segment. We mapped the unmet customer needs we had thought this segment desired, but we threw it all away after a single customer interview.

I used to hear people say that the best plans are useless once they meet the first customer. This was true for us. We had spent months planning and we finally stood in front of the customer that matched our ideal avatar.

We sat down with her and started by just getting to know each other and build rapport. What happened was very unexpected. We found ourselves learning deep lessons not about our offer, but about the pressures of her industry and what it meant to the kind of life she had. It was difficult to have a family because of the outdated methods her industry used to collaborate. This sparked many ideas that we quickly wrote down.

We continued chatting about why she chose her career and we again were trying to capture the copious notes about her motivations and desires. This was like a gold mine we had not even planned to discuss, but it happened effortlessly and we were inspired to help in her cause.

We continued at this for over 40 minutes before coming to the part where we presented our initial ideas and concepts. At this point, we almost scrapped them because we felt as if we were solving the wrong problem for this audience.

In the end, we used the core offer we had and completely refocused it. We met with more customers and validated these sentiments over and over again. In doing this we were able to make a product that not only served the need but solved a larger problem that resonated with a larger audience. It became our mission to serve our customer’s mission.

This is not possible staring at the numbers. We could have done some A/B testing, which we did later, but we would have never known the WHY. By capturing a single customer story we were able to spark innovation in an industry, radically change our customer avatar, and gain faster adoption by not wasting time trying to convince customers to like our solution and instead focus on their problem.

With the world going virtual it has become an amazing time to connect with customers. A single Zoom or Webex video conference can fundamentally change the direction of your business.

Learn their story and make it yours. Once you do that you can test all the numbers you want. I promise it is worth the wait.

    Keith Griffis, Brand Story Strategist for Entrepreneurs at StruggletoSuperPower.com

    Want to grow your business? Want to increase sales? Tell better stories! I teach entrepreneurs and businesses to tell better stories through the PowerStory Method to Increase sales, build a power brand and make more impact.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Talk to your customers and use that information to create a beloved brand” with Erin Avery and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Service Based Business” With Charlie Katz & George Birrell

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    Tara Kelly: “Be prepared to make tough decisions”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.