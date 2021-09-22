The Power of a Laugh

I learned to walk and make others laugh when I was roughly the same age. At just two years old, I realized I could make people laugh by walking around with my soother stuck in my ear. Ever since then, I have made it my commitment to make others laugh. If I can get you to laugh, it’s the best compliment to my day.

But why laughter? Could it be that there’s power within the gift of joy? No, I am not talking about just feeling happy, I am talking about actual power! They say that 5 minutes of laughter a day can drastically decrease stress and improve your quality of life. It all begins with good clean humour, even what might feel silly in the moment can be life-changing when done enough.

“A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” — Proverbs 17:22

Perhaps I knew this, all the way back in grade school when I made friends with my classmates through laughter and jokes. Unfortunately, my teachers did not share this same passion for humour. As I have gotten older, I have found new ways, better ways to share the gift of joy so that everyone can get in on the joke.

It was not easy at first, making a living off of laughter. As a humorist and joy-spreader, I have heard many stories and met many interesting people who share the same appreciation for humour as myself. An old friend named Devin once told me about the time he interfered with a public altercation that turned violent. Acting as a good Samaritan, he wound up losing a year of his life to amnesia, head trauma, and a host of other disorders. Using laughter, people like Devin can heal more than just their bodies. Taking time to feel immense joy boosts your spirit and your wellbeing so that you can heal both mentally and physically.

Laughter is more than a good joke. It develops our minds and helps us bring light into an otherwise dark day. Despite our greatest hardships, there is always a reason to laugh and share joy with others.