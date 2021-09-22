Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Power of a Laugh

I learned to walk and make others laugh when I was roughly the same age. At just two years old, I realized I could make people laugh by walking around with my soother stuck in my ear. Ever since then, I have made it my commitment to make others laugh. If I can get you […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

I learned to walk and make others laugh when I was roughly the same age. At just two years old, I realized I could make people laugh by walking around with my soother stuck in my ear. Ever since then, I have made it my commitment to make others laugh. If I can get you to laugh, it’s the best compliment to my day.

But why laughter? Could it be that there’s power within the gift of joy? No, I am not talking about just feeling happy, I am talking about actual power! They say that 5 minutes of laughter a day can drastically decrease stress and improve your quality of life. It all begins with good clean humour, even what might feel silly in the moment can be life-changing when done enough.

“A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” — Proverbs 17:22

Perhaps I knew this, all the way back in grade school when I made friends with my classmates through laughter and jokes. Unfortunately, my teachers did not share this same passion for humour. As I have gotten older, I have found new ways, better ways to share the gift of joy so that everyone can get in on the joke.

It was not easy at first, making a living off of laughter. As a humorist and joy-spreader, I have heard many stories and met many interesting people who share the same appreciation for humour as myself. An old friend named Devin once told me about the time he interfered with a public altercation that turned violent. Acting as a good Samaritan, he wound up losing a year of his life to amnesia, head trauma, and a host of other disorders. Using laughter, people like Devin can heal more than just their bodies. Taking time to feel immense joy boosts your spirit and your wellbeing so that you can heal both mentally and physically.

Laughter is more than a good joke. It develops our minds and helps us bring light into an otherwise dark day. Despite our greatest hardships, there is always a reason to laugh and share joy with others.

    Phil Callaway

    Phil Callaway, Author. Speaker. Humorist. at Laugh Again

    Phil Callaway is an award-winning author, speaker, daddy of three, and husband of one. The best-selling author of 27 books, he hosts the hit daily radio show Laugh Again which airs across North America, the UK, and Africa. He is a frequent guest on national radio and TV, and his humorous stories on family life have been featured in hundreds of magazines worldwide. Still, he insists his greatest achievement was convincing his wife to marry him. Phil lives in Canada with his high school sweetheart who usually finds him funny.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A LITTLE HUMOUR GOES A LONG WAY

    by @TELVINWRITER
    Community//

    How Humour Helped me Bounce Back from Burnout

    by Cara de Lange
    Portrait of beautiful young woman standing against plants
    Community//

    When the Fish Are Eating Your Feet…

    by Leah Smart
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.