The Power of 50!

To say 2020 is a pivotal year is something of an understatement. The language has shifted from climate change to the climate crisis as more of us wake to the effects of the planet heating up from California to Australia and hear the UN message to act now. The US presidential election looms large where both Democrats and Republicans feel democracy in the US will join the koalas (and humans) on the endangered species list if the other side wins. The Democrats are afraid of a fall into Fascism and the Republicans are afraid of a slide into Socialism. Peel back this histrionic rhetoric and what do we really have?

A debate about economics, ethics, and healthcare! Who is going to decide this epic battle, who has the power to make a difference? Drum roll please…are you ready…? Women over 50!

According to a Harris Poll commissioned by the AARP women over 50 are going to decide the election. Let’s say that again: according to a Harris Poll women over 50 are going to decide the election. Why? Simply because 87% are definitely going to vote.

To boot according to the survey most of these women are still deciding who they will actually vote for. We have power and we are careful with it it seems. While this sinks in I am reminded of something else, I am forced to ponder the power of 53%. 53% is the percentage of white women who voted for the president-elect in 2016. Lots of pees.

It seems that female power may have already swayed an election. I will need to understand this group of women’s why.

Women over 50 hold power and I think we should all take a deep breath and take this in. We are the first feminine generation in millennia to have access to education, the vote, and choice over our reproductive lives. No wonder some white males of privilege are so desperate to turn back the clock. They know they don’t really have the power that they have always loved having, that has brought them mind-boggling fortunes.

Let’s take another breath and allow ourselves to understand complexity.

The political elite, since the early days of the colony, has always been very good at understanding how to maintain power, so good, they know how to create smokescreens to divert attention from the fact that they don’t have it anymore. They have always been afraid of losing it and they have always been ruthlessly protecting it. Check out the classic Howard Zimmerman book “The People’s History of the United States” if you want to really tune into this.

Another strategy the power elite excel at is encouraging and enabling a sense of powerlessness in the rest of us. They need us to feel weak. So women let’s have a thought experiment and ask ourselves do we really realize we have the power, and even if we do are we perhaps afraid to use it?

How could 53% of white women vote for a sex offender? Is it because of deeply ingrained oppression?

I can think of many scenes in movies where the male villain is in a compromised situation looking into the barrel of a gun held by our heroine who appears unable to pull the trigger. Her conditionings prevent it. Is this what happened in the last election? Will this be the case this November?

I heard a story on a podcast that has become my latest party trick. I am sorry I can’t remember where from, maybe someone out there knows and can fill me in and I’ll update the blog. It goes like this. A father and son are in a car crash and the father dies, the boy is taken to hospital only to have the surgeon declare it not possible that the surgeon operates because the patient is also the surgeon’s child.

What? Isn’t the father dead? Who could the surgeon be? Head scratching follows, uncle, grandfather, who?

Can you guess?

Brava for those of you who have, it’s the mother!

If you didn’t get it the Indian woman who told the story also said she didn’t get it and her mother is a surgeon. The only person I’ve told that actually gets it right is my darling husband, so don’t worry sisters if you didn’t, or perhaps do worry. This is the depth of the grooves that tell us we are not as grand or as beautiful or as educated or as whatever as we actually are.

I ask again women do you know you have the power and are you ready to use it?

The suffering that we are currently going through as a planet can be the doorway to transformation and women owning our political clout is vital to our ability to step through this doorway.

Alongside embracing our active suffrage it’s helpful to breathe into the myths and social structures that constitute our so-called reality in order to breathe out their distortions and inequities and dissolve them. This thought segues into white privilege. I am a white woman born in Australia in the 1960s. While I’ve always considered myself an ally I didn’t really know this was a word till last year. I had never really unpacked my white privilege.

Just one way this has manifested is by never really thinking about the millions of families ripped apart in the age of mass incarceration. I knew the statistics about men of color in for-profit jails but never thought what it really meant for their children, my peers. My dad was there for everything, he wiped my tears, encouraged me to figure things out, he listened. When I left home he called me every Friday, we had a solid relationship. He wasn’t stolen from me.

This is the tip of white privilege above the rising water level. There’s a gigantic iceberg beneath, I’m okay about this one melting.

My personal history shares another layer of social complexity. I am adopted, my mother was forced to give me up, I am what is now known as the white stolen generation. Aboriginal children who were taken from their communities in a blatant ethnic cleansing are known as the stolen generation. I was lucky and grew up in a happy situation, being adopted for me was different to the adoption experience of my aboriginal brothers and sisters, my mother who lost me suffered terribly as a result of this public policy that shamed teenage girls and turned them into cheap labor.

I used to think a beeline was a straight line, a direct route. Have you ever seen a bee fly? It looks like spirals to me. Peeling back the layers we can see a myriad of abuses of power, I really hope that as we embrace our power we see and desist dehumanizing laws and policies, make amends and keep truly spiraling upwards into a new era.

An era where we keep moving towards love over fear, which is really what stepping into power is. Sometimes it’s hard, the social structures as we’ve begun to see have invisible shackles and also real shackles, as 1 million women who are locked up in the United States will tell you. A little FYI, women are the fastest-growing segment of the incarcerated population in the US increasing at nearly double the rate of men since 1985. You can learn more about that from the American Civil Liberties Union, who are celebrating 100 years. That’s two times fifty!

Remember…the power elite has all sorts of ways to maintain control, especially when they know they are not the majority, (they have never been) and in return, we must remember the Truth, we are the Power.

It takes effort to keep remembering the Truth. There are so many deliberate distractions.

One reason that mind-body practices like yoga and chi-gong are mushrooming around the globe, is that they offer us awesome toolkits. They cultivate discipline and a daily method for overcoming our conditionings, they give us mental space to see the through systemic BS, and the ability to walk new paths. Joyfully.

Another way we can feel our power is through the reflection of another.

How awesome was J-Lo at the Superbowl? She mirrors all of our post 50 magnificence. How amazing is her capacity to celebrate her five decades of achievements? On SNL she bragged about being the superstar she is right now – singer, actress, mother, lover. Good on her! I love seeing her thrive.

Another way to experience reflective power is to sit with another and spend time looking into her eyes, exploring one another’s faces, sitting simply in the presence of each other. I implore you to try this, to allow yourself to see and be seen. It’s a form of meditation that encourages vulnerability, acceptance, wonder, awe. It’s a fast track to self-love and love of others.

Naomi Klein, another super cool woman just about to turn 50, can see a clean new era of fresh air, creativity, and prosperity for absolutely everyone. She sees people learning to listen to themselves, one another and the planet, and she sees it across all ages and demographics.

“Countless numbers of working people are starting to actually believe that they could exercise transformative power… It is an awakening, in the truest sense of the word ..” she writes in a recent article for OpEd New (Link). Jane Fonda calls Naomi her hero.

Jane and Naomi, in all their wisdom, believe not just in women over 50 they believe in everybody, they believe in our collective power to co-create a really cool planet, a really great place to keep on living. The power of everyday people.

Thanks for reading, if you’ve made it this far, can I ask you to leave a woman of 50’s name in the comments that reflect our shared magnificence. Let’s make a garland of our names. I am going to start it with Michelle Obama. I also invite you to continue questioning what you believe is your power and embrace what you might discover beyond. Peace!

