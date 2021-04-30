Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THE POWER IN VISUAL STORYTELLING

Visual storytelling takes our ancient tradition of communicating to a new level....

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Claire Harvey
Claire Harvey, Washington DC based photographer

Storytelling is all the rage…Wait, doesn’t storytelling date back to the start of man? Isn’t storytelling the basis by which we humans communicate? Yes! AND visual storytelling has become essential in our current society where we use visuals thousands of times a day to communicate a message…..with the human attention span down to seconds (yes, I believe it is currently at 8 seconds……) it is imperative that we create imagery that quickly communicates the story we are trying to tell….So how do you create a visual that:

  1. Communicates a story to the viewer
  2. Stops the viewers in their tracks…..errrr I mean scroll
  3. Tells the viewer what they need to know

Huge brands have forever been using stories within their marketing campaigns to sell products. However studies show that millennials and beyond don’t trust these bigger brands as much anymore and tend buy from smaller “influencers” and “micro-influencers”…people they know, like and trust….those they can relate to.

The power of visual storytelling:

  1. Visuals give the ability to quickly relate to your target market with imagery you know will both communicative and appeal to them.
  2. People remember stories – authentic and appealing imagery will be remembered
  3. Attention spans are very low these days so creating engaging imagery will the most impactful way to communicate your story and get attention
  4. People are seeking connection and want to feel as though they are not along in their journey.

So, what now? You should seek out a photographer who appreciates the need to use storytelling and who appreciates YOUR specific story! Find a photographer who knows how to convert your story into meaningful imagery. Because your story is needed in the world and we as photographers are here to help the world see it.

    Claire Harvey

    Claire Harvey, Photography and Social Media Manager at Claire Harvey Photography / You, Your Brand

    Claire is a mom of three amazing children and when she is not begging them to go on adventures with her she is working with her beloved clients on capturing their stories - both family and brand. Claire works to capture unique and authentic imagery that tells a story. As a mom-preneur herself Claire has a keen interest in working with her fellow mom-preneurs on business, social media and imagery. Claire is based in Washington DC but loves to travel for fun and work.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Build Trust Through Effective Storytelling

    by Gaurav Sharma
    Community//

    The Power of Storytelling in Business

    by Rachel Leslie
    Community//

    Tips for Telling Stories with Your Photos – Manish Baser

    by Barjunaid Penske

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.