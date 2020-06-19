The Postman vs The Unicycle Rider

Last week the local post man had an outburst when I accidentally got too close to him in the hallway. Maybe he is just maxed out with the influx of deliveries, maybe he recently lost someone in his family to COVID-19, maybe he had a fight with his spouse before work, or maybe his sock was bunched in his shoe.

This week a man on a unicycle rode by me. I smiled, and in return he gave me a “Good Morning!” paired with a thumbs up. Maybe he too, is maxed out, has lost someone, just left a fight, or something of his is bunched somewhere.

Every day we have a choice.

With the current state of the world, it can be hard to focus on the good stuff:

but it isn’t hard to find it.

I’ll be honest, I’ve been both versions over the past few weeks. We’re all doing our best with where we are at moment to moment.

So when you can, be the unicycle rider.

And on the days you can’t, know that you can always choose again tomorrow.