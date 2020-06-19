Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Postman vs The Unicycle Rider

Who will you be today? Every day we can choose, even if we aren't proud of our choices from yesterday.

By

Last week the local post man had an outburst when I accidentally got too close to him in the hallway. Maybe he is just maxed out with the influx of deliveries, maybe he recently lost someone in his family to COVID-19, maybe he had a fight with his spouse before work, or maybe his sock was bunched in his shoe.

This week a man on a unicycle rode by me. I smiled, and in return he gave me a “Good Morning!” paired with a thumbs up. Maybe he too, is maxed out, has lost someone, just left a fight, or something of his is bunched somewhere.

Every day we have a choice.

With the current state of the world, it can be hard to focus on the good stuff: 

but it isn’t hard to find it.

I’ll be honest, I’ve been both versions over the past few weeks. We’re all doing our best with where we are at moment to moment. 

So when you can, be the unicycle rider. 

And on the days you can’t, know that you can always choose again tomorrow.

Leah Yard, Owner/Designer at Leah Yard Designs

Leah Yard is a Vancouver Jewellery Stylist / Designer and the Owner behind Leah Yard Designs (est. 2013). With an unusual upbringing including growing up on a series of lighthouse islands, she has turned her experience of isolated living into a passion to create a community with her brand platform.

Sign up here to connect and learn more about this Canadian Designer.

www.leahyarddesigns.com

Instagram @leahyarddesigns

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

remain positive in a negative world
Community//

How to Remain Positive in a Negative World?

by Luke
Kanok Sulaiman/ Getty Images
Well-Being//

After Losing My Father-in-Law, I Wondered How We Get Through Grief

by Bridget Chambers
Community//

Finding purpose behind letters and an inmate.

by Sarah Mundy

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.