Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Politics of Masking

Do you wear a mask when you go into grocery stores? How about when you’re in public places such as outdoor parks and recreational areas?  Whether you answered yes or no, it is likely that your decision to mask or not is seen by some as a political statement.  The year 2020 will be one […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Why does wearing a mask during pandemic dividing us? (image by pixabay)
Why does wearing a mask during pandemic dividing us? (image by pixabay)

Do you wear a mask when you go into grocery stores? How about when you’re in public places such as outdoor parks and recreational areas? 

Whether you answered yes or no, it is likely that your decision to mask or not is seen by some as a political statement. 

The year 2020 will be one that each of us will reflect on for decades to come; we will remember what we were doing during this time in life, how old we were and of course, all the sacrifices and changes we witnessed when Covid-19 arrived. 

In ten years, it will be fascinating to think back on the political climate of this time. By then we will have the 30,000-mile, crystal clear vision that we lack right now, as we are living life with the threat of Covid-19 every day. Has the pandemic made us brittle? Has it exposed our intolerances to other ways of thinking? It certainly has. The judgments we cast on one another about masking are evidence of that emotional fragility. We are scared, angry, reluctant, and belligerent. These feelings are seen on both sides of the political aisle. 

Why Are Masks Dividing Us?

There are a lot of theories about how people decide whether or not to wear a mask, but it seems as if many of these differences lie in the interpretation of what masking means, whether it helps and people’s understanding of how Covid-19 is spread. 

People who tend not to wear masks are skeptical of the idea that the virus is a real problem. Many of them feel as though the pandemic is being exaggerated by liberal media platforms and being used as a political tool. 

Those who do wear masks tend to be more liberal politically and are more likely to believe the media reports about the virus, its severity, and the need to wear a mask to avoid transmission. 

Younger people are less likely to mask up, which isn’t a surprise since, developmentally, younger people are not contemplating their mortality as much as older people do, and don’t feel as vulnerable to serious illness. Young people who choose not to mask may also be at a phase of life in which they feel invincible and have not yet faced devastating losses that often come later in life. 

Whether you are a regular mask-wearer or one who abstains, you are probably making judgments about the choices of others. The truth is none of us fully understand the reasons others make the choices they do; sometimes it is difficult to determine our own rationale for certain behaviors. We are all accountable for our choices and the decisions we make in daily life. 

If we are making decisions based on our values, that is all anyone can ask of us. We would be best served to work together rather than maintaining this divide. With any luck, the near future will offer a vaccine that will help return our lives to a semi-normal, pre-Covid state. Until then, we should treat each other with kindness and love, regardless of who wears a mask and who doesn’t. 

Dr. Teyhou Smyth, Performance Coach, Adjunct Professor of Psychology, Keynote Speaker, Licensed Therapist (#115137) at Living with Finesse

  • Do you want to live life with finesse?
  • Do you want to be the best version of yourself?
  • Do you want to reach your full potential?
  • Do you want better work/life balance?

Discovering the diversity of human existence can be the catalyst you need to begin transforming your life.

Many of us have found mental and emotional wellness through self-awareness and unconditional self-love. However, self-discovery can be a challenging process. This is especially true among individuals who feel pressured to conform to perceived expectations regarding job performance, cultural background, or gender identity.

Even the highest functioning people can struggle to maintain the self-care necessary for overall well being. Living with Finesse series will help you work on:

- Developing emotional intelligence and resilience;
- Strengthening professional and personal identity;
- Avoiding performance anxiety and fatigue;
- Coping with high expectations, personal and professional;
- Stress Management and avoid corporate burnout;
- Addiction issues and impulse control;
- Understanding one’s own gender and cultural identity;
- Depression/Anxiety;
- Life Transitions.
- Relationship Issues

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

E Pluribus Unum: Why We Must Go and Trust as One During the Pandemic

by Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon)
Community//

DIVIDED WE FALL

by Maridee Hunter, Ph.D
Community//

Fears Bigger Than the Virus Itself

by Bryan Balch

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.