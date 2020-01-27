Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Poison Darts of Envy

Newsflash: Showing up in the world as *you* is not a crime.

By

Becoming the person you want to be in the world is an ongoing process that takes time and work and self-reflection and sweat. And the process is daily, if not hourly, to keep that person in view – to cherish, encourage, and pull that self up when doubt and fear encroach. Sometimes it can feel precarious. Other times, that light is burning so brightly, even the cat needs shades.

Then along comes someone who decides your light is shining just a little too brightly; someone who isn’t comfortable that you got the attention, the accolade, the promotion, the award; someone whose own value in the world is determined not by themselves, but by what they see others as having that they don’t. And that little (or gigantic) sparkle of yours is just a bit too much for them, and out come the poison darts of envy.

Unmitigated jealousy wreaks havoc. I can think back to a girl in high school who so coveted popularity that she passively-aggressively tore others down to boost herself up. When it was aimed at me, my options were to fight back (which I was hopelessly bad at) or hide, or make myself smaller and less noticeable so that she’d leave me alone.

In the case of an adult friend, there was a female executive in her organization who saw her as a little too smart, well-dressed, and threatening, and blocked the upward path on the corporate ladder.

Or maybe the envy darts come from family; a cousin or in-law who believes there’s an unwritten family competition for the love and adoration of other family members, and any lights that shine too brightly must be metaphorically dimmed.

If your command of bad-assery is such that you can shrug off the poison darts of envy and own your place on this planet, amen sister (or bro!) But if you’re a sensitive sort, you might choose to absorb those arrows and hide, dress down, and reduce yourself so as not to intimidate “them”, or to keep the peace.

But consider this question. Does kowtowing to the arrows of envy serve the target, the archer, or anyone else? It seems that diminishing one’s self only serves to validate the other’s viewpoint while at the same time rendering you helpless to their moods and whims.

Here’s a newsflash…Showing up in the world as *you* is not a crime.

Those who recognize your goodness and gifts are your pathmates. If you need to create distance from the archers, then do so. But do not dim that light just because it’s too bright for someone else. There are far too many places of darkness in the world that need your bulb at full volume. Well before seeking the U.S. presidency, Marianne Williamson famously asked, “’Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous’? Who are you not to be? There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.

Without a doubt, it hurts like a mofo to find yourself in someone else’s radius of self-loathing. From my experience, it seems the only viable option is to acknowledge the innocence and goodness of your own light then and there. And then if possible, turn toward the archer directly or indirectly, and acknowledge their uniquely bright and beautiful light. It is there simply by virtue of the fact that they’re alive. And maybe for a moment, they will recognize in the mirror you’re holding up, their own forgotten brilliance. Because perhaps ultimately, that’s all they were seeking in the first place.

Kristin Brownstone, M.B.A., certified coach, writer, communications professional.

I’m a seasoned corporate storyteller and content guru, certified coach, and stage actor who loves deep 1:1 work. For over two decades, I’ve worked in corporate and executive communications in Silicon Valley for companies including Adobe, Apple, Sun Microsystems and others in the areas of executive coaching, narrative and content development, and onstage/video storytelling.

I believe high-touch work gets the best results and I help professional men and women find their voice, their purpose, and their path as they move from Act 1 to Act 2 (or Act 3!) of this adventure called life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

How To Keep Envy From Destroying Your Workplace

by Dr. Nicole Lipkin
Photo by Moviestore Collection/Rex/REX USA (939453a) Jayne Mansfield , Jayne Mansfield, Sophia Loren Film and Television
Community//

You Vs. Jealousy: How to Win

by Olena Gisys
Community//

Embrace Jealousy…and Turn it into Motivation

by Charlotte Ferreux

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.