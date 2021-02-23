The Place with a Perfect Balance Between Relaxation and a Good Party

2020 was the year of living life online – but Zoom calls and Skype get-togethers are never as good as the real thing. I talk to Alessandro Lattanzio, the Hotel Manager of Semeli Hotel, about the importance of real-life connections on the beautiful island of Mykonos.

As an introduction, can you tell us a bit about Semeli Hotel and why you chose this location?

Semeli Hotel Mykonos used to be a stately family mansion that was transformed into a 5-star luxury hotel. One of the main reasons for this transformation is the unique location, right in the entrance of Mykonos Town. Staying at Semeli means that you are in walking distance to all the famous attractions of Chora (the Town of Mykonos), while at the same time you can come back to an oasis of relaxation, cool pool waters and refreshing cocktails.

What sets your hotel apart from other hotels on Mykonos?

Choosing the right hotel for your Mykonian vacation can either “make or break” your holidays! This is why our number one concern is to ensure that our guests stay is as smooth and relaxing as it is unforgettably pleasurable.

Catering to all your needs -or whims- we provide the best services & facilities for a truly memorable experience. In fact, nothing is too big or too small. With a can-do attitude, we’re here to make your Mykonos holiday extra special. Just let us worry about the small details, while you focus on what matters: Enjoying yourselves to the maximum!

How does the design of the hotel create a balance between partying and relaxation?

Designed with the discerning traveler in mind, in sync with its iconic, whitewashed surroundings, the Semeli luxury hotel is perched on a slope in a quiet but central corner of Chora. Close to the action but safely removed from the buzz and hubbub, with commanding Aegean Sea Views, this 5-star Hotel in Mykonos town blends an ideal location with a holiday’s worth of delights: Think designer furniture and pillows fluffier than a baby duckling, Philip Starck bathrooms and all the trappings of modern luxury. Textbook easy living, the Semeli, goes for the maximum indulgence of the five senses.

How do you think partying and having fun affect wellbeing and mental health? Do you think that parties can release stress and tension?

Absolutely! Mykonos is the ultimate party destination with thousands of visitors every year, and there is a reason for that. Leaving in the midst of a pandemic for the last 12 months has severely affected our mental health and I cannot think of a better way to release stress and tension than music, dancing and socializing.

Do you think it is now safe enough to plan your future getaway to Mykonos? What are you doing to help future guests book their holiday in the future?

It is absolutely safe to plan! And when the time is right and our guests arrive, we have a new system in place to make their stay absolutely safe. A new 20-step protocol is currently being introduced to our hotel. New cleaning and disinfection procedures, increased attention to safety in communal spaces, protective equipment, and updated training for team members are included in the new protocols. We also have a Doctor’s Office within the hotel, with 24h Medical coverage by a doctor on duty and a super flexible cancellation policy.

Can you give five reasons why every true party animal should have Semeli Hotel on their bucket list?

1) Location, location, location!

2) Our staff

3) the Semeli Lounge Bar’s cocktails

4) The IV Reboot service

5) returning to a place you can call “home” after partying

What makes your luxury suites unique?

The suites at Semeli are all about living in the lap of luxury. Featuring an artfully curated mix of stone, wood and Corian, they exude a calming, soothing ambience. Throughout their expansive premises, they sport subtle tones of white, sand and dark grey hues, in exemplary Cycladic Mykonos style. Designed to offer spatial flexibility, they can easily accommodate up to 7 guests: Families and friends embarking on an unforgettable luxury Mykonos holiday. Breathtaking panoramic views aside, all our suites have private verandas and heated indoor or outdoor spa Jacuzzis with Aegean vistas.

Who would be your ideal guest and why would they choose Semeli Hotel?

Our ideal guest is everyone who wishes to visit and explore Mykonos and once it is safe to travel, we can’t wait to welcome each and every one of you at Semeli!

There’s a lot to do in Mykonos – what would be the ideal day for a guest at your hotel?

A great question! Waking up at Semeli means that you have access to the famous Semeli breakfast buffet, where we serve freshly made traditional delicacies. Make sure you take your time and enjoy a long, fulfilling breakfast by the pool-you will need a lot of energy to survive a full day on the Island of the Winds. Once breakfast is over you can either lay by the pool and enjoy the sun and the Jacuzzi, or visit one of the numerous sandy beaches-you can always have a chat with our concierge and find out the right beach for the day, depending on the weather and your mood. Later, we highly recommend finding a spot at Little Venice and enjoy the sunset, the colors are spectacular! Back at Semeli for dinner at Krama Restaurant, where you will be treated with a fine dining experience from our Michelin awarded chef Ioannis Parikos. After dinner, you can either walk to Chora and get lost in the narrow streets, bar-hop and dance, or join one of the parties that take place almost every night during the summer, in different locations featuring some of the most famous DJs.

How can our readers contact you and follow on social media?

All the contact information is listed on our website www.semelihotel.gr, plus our Facebook Page “Semeli Hotel Mykonos” and our Instagram Profile @semelihotelmykonos are updated daily with news, offers and tips on how to plan the perfect Mykonian getaway!