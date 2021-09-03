The “Pick Me” Platform

Your LinkedIn profile isn’t giving what it was supposed to gave!

LinkedIn is a “pick me” platform that allows professionals to show up, show out, and display areas of expertise. You’re sabotaging your next opportunity by refusing to take your profile to “All Star” status and use it to your competitive advantage.

Take these 3 tips and apply them to your profile right now to increase your profile views, engagement, and coffee chat requests.

Have Fun With Your Profile

Step 1: The Trifecta

The Trifecta consists of your background, headshot, and tagline. Create a visual of who you are and how you want to be received by those who view your profile. The goal with designing an attractive Trifecta is to share:

· What you’re good at

· How to get in touch with you

· Why you should be contacted

Step 2: Active Activity

Viewers want to know that you are “live” and engaging on the platform. This can be found in the activity section that is accompanied by the number of followers you have as well.

In this part of your profile the viewer can see

· Comments left

· Shared posts

· Content liked

This section is explored to see:

· Common connections

· Your point of view on topics/current events

· How you are networking/building your connections

Increase your activity and commit to 20 minutes per day for engagement only.

Step 3: Get Your Recommendations Up

This is where your credibility is built! Start with your inner circle to get a rhythm going with recommendations. Here’s is a great way to ask for recommendations:

“Hi (Insert Name),

I am building my professional profile and would love if you would write a recommendation for me. If you could break down how we collaborated and the best feature of my work ethic, I would greatly appreciate it.

I would be happy to do an exchange-let me know if there are specific highlights you would like for me to share?

Looking forward to building and branding together. “

A simple exchange is a great initiative for those you are asking a favor of. We all like to build so explain the benefit and watch the magic happen.

The moment you stop sleeping on LinkedIn your opportunities will start to flow, so get out of your own way!