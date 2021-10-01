Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The person who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd says Malik Attah of Ongrocery

Malik Attah
You’ve dreamed about it. You want it. You wonder if it’s really possible. You worry about being realistic. You worry about failing miserably. You worry about missing out. In your heart, you know you’re ready to live a different life. It doesn’t matter that it might seem odd to everyone around you to want something out of the norm. Your heart is calling you to reach for a life that is unique. Well, it’s possible. You can do it.

“Stop apologizing! It’s ok if your ideas are different, your goals are big – don’t be afraid of what others would say. You are skilled, capable, talented – you deserve to be a leader, and you are enough. Leaning in can be uncomfortable, so don’t be afraid to own your seat, lean back, and kick your feet up.

Ongrocery is rapidly becoming a household name in Ontario. Today, we sat down with Malik Attah, the COO and cofounder of ongrocery. Despite his graduation from the University of Ottawa falling smack in the middle of the panic created by COVID-19, he didn’t let that stop him from achieving goals he had set himself.

Attah says, every single person is a unique puzzle composed of pieces of personality, life experiences, knowledge, and emotions. Every person has their own perspective and world view, largely fueled by the way they’ve experienced and navigated the world. Regardless of the exact path one’s life has taken, the journey leaves its mark on the person and shapes the way they interact with the world today.

You give your best, perform well and hope it gets you noticed, but while good performance is important and critical to advancing your career; unfortunately, it’s not always enough. Many of your peers are doing great work as well. You have to do, have, be something more than that to stand out from the crowd.

We all have a unique essence imprinted. Still many times we go opposite our biorhythm and try to be like someone other. Sometimes others seem to us to be more attractive in their personality. We copy them to be attractive like them. But is it possible to copy someone’s charm or attractiveness? Sounds silly!  Don’t let yourself be trapped in those copyright infringement issues. They are going to give you nothing except grey. So don’t be taken. Be yourself. Be unique Malik Attah quoted.

