Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THE PERMA MODEL: Dealing with Grief

DEALING WITH GRIEF

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The world is in collective grief with a virus causing us fear and the loss of physical freedom to move about.  We grieve for the life we knew before COVID.  We grieve for the lack of touch and companionship.  We grieve for a world without fear.  We grieve for not having family at Thanksgiving this year. And we grieve for not be able to lip read others who are wearing masks!

The father of positive psychology, Dr. Martin Seligman came up with a theory called THE PERMA MODEL, a scientific theory of happiness.  Seligman’s five building blocks to positive well-being include Positive Emotions like feeling good; Engagement and finding flow; Relationships, including making authentic connections; meaning, which is finding purposeful existence; and Achievement, finding a sense of accomplishment. 

I want to analyze each aspect and see if I can find some reference points in the PERMA Model.  The first is Positive Emotion.  All of us are aware that having a positive attitude and remaining optimistic will help us immeasurably.  But in a pandemic, with the added factor of being a widow, I equate finding a positive outlook to climbing Mount Everest without a rope.  Finding  little bits of positivity, in the midst of the worst crisis of our lives, is an insurmountable task.  Finding gratitude in my daily life gets harder and harder, as I hear the statistics and feel the tension in my life.  How does one stay optimistic in a world gone haywire?

The next facet of the Model is Engagement.  I know that walking has helped me to find some sort of well-being.  By kicking in the endorphins, I can try to find some positive aspects of my life.  Cooking, even just for myself is another activity that keeps me engaged.  A supply of KN95 masks helps at the grocery store! In addition, writing about my life on the internet has helped me to feel engaged with others.

Relationships and finding an authentic connection, is the hardest task of all, as we isolate and protect ourselves from this killer virus.  We are social beings and need to touch, hold, and converse with others.  According to Seligman our pain centers are activated when we are at risk of isolation.  We are all in grief and loss and as a widow, it is a double whammy of anguish.

Finding Meaning in this quarantine and crisis is a deep challenge.  I look to Victor Frankl and his logotherapy which literally translates to healing through meaning.  Frankl was a Holocaust survivor who believed that life can have meaning even in the most miserable of circumstances and that the motivation for living comes from finding that meaning.  Frankl wrote: “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances.”  As a widow, I had to find gratitude in the small steps I took to heal my soul.  In this pandemic, we will have to dig beyond deep to rationalize finding meaning in the smallest of victories.

The last part of the PERMA Model is Accomplishment. This comes on the heels of finding meaning.  Each little accomplishment or baby step forward is something to be applauded.  Count victories along the way.  It can be savoring the taste of a yummy meal.  An accomplishment can include knitting a scarf.  An achievement can be taking a walk when you don’t want to get out of bed.  You can triumph over a workout on Face Time.  You can find success in finally fixing your hair color.  We have mountains to climb in this pandemic, but you don’t have to do them all at once.  Take small steps but try to move forward, not backward.  And if you slip a little, that’s OK too!

Please feel free to contact me via my website: www.lauriegrad.com. If you would like to sign up for my blogs follow this link:
http://lauriegrad.com/newsletter-signup/

And if you would like to buy my new book: https://www.amazon.com/Jokes-Over-You-Come-Back/dp/1981137866/

    Laurie Burrows Grad, I am a food writer, TV chef, who suddenly transitioned to blogging about grief when my husband Peter died in August 2015.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    PERMA-Wear: Creating wellbeing with everyday work wear.

    by rebeccasmith
    Community//

    Global Grief: Moving Through Shock + Overwhelm in a Time of Crisis

    by Dr. Claire Nicogossian
    Community//

    5 Common Myths About Grief

    by Gary Roe

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.