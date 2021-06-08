The Performance Wellness Of Peace: Arik Einstein

It has been said that change often begins with, the self! Once that takes place, then the outside change can begin. Interesting isn’t? Just what is it about that inner change, which resonates (and radiates) with the need to make greater change, for humanity? Ah! Imagine the treasures of the human mind-human potential-and its consistency in bringing change. So, the questions lays in the following. How does change come to be? Through what mediums and forms does it move through? Well, there are, the words-the very power of speech! After all, it is one’s voice, which moves through barriers; having the ability to destroy institutions, which do not sustain the very blessings of life’s joys!

Then, of course, we navigate into the world of the performing and visual arts. Paintings have a way in providing that silent decor of relentless determination for freedom! Yes, it is a blessing; a form of mental release and meditation, to say the least! Furthermore, its a way of moving through another treasure and wonder for relaxation! Somehow, when the world appears to be in a state of chaos, we have the capability of moving ourselves into the Spirit of calm. When troubles seem to be around the corner, artistry brings us a safehaven. That’s simply, the way of the world! One way of the, art world!

Peace begins with the arts! Yes. It may appear shallow. Nevertheless, so little of society has taken the time to explore this narrative. Why? Why does it seem that even when protesting for peace, violent forms of it, come to take place? Why, oh why? What if peace was initiated by the arts? What if the artists set the trend for how peace were to be initiated? Painting peace according to how it should be! Moving forward.

Then, there is the arena of music! Enchanting. Inviting. Restorative and nourishing, indeed! When a musician has the power and inspiration to sing and perform about peace, there is a silent earthquake (and awakening) at hand! That’s real! Such is especially true when it comes to how it stimulates the mind, body, and Spirit! All of a sudden, those persons, who have never truly understood the manifestations of peace, get to acquire it! It’s just that simple! Such peaceful acquisitions are acquired because one is opened up to it. Like warm winds, it spreads throughout different arenas; consistently navigating through different trajectories of time. That’s how beautiful it comes to be!

What is also splendid concerning the very blessing of peace, is that it is energy-based. Peace is transmitted throughout the span of human evolvement and existence! When two or more people come together, through a holistic manner, peace is celebrated and restored. That’s the very beauty of it all! What is often missed is how peace begins with energy. It’s an energy, which moves across different levels of time. Furthermore, peace happens to bring a performance of empowering momentum. Once you gain a taste of it, you desire to yearn for more of its expansion. You hope it continues to spread, throughout other layers of the terrain. That’s how precious it truly is!

Every so often, you come to experience one such artist, who understands the foundational energies of peace. It begins with human contact. Align it with a song and you have the perfect recipe! “You and I Will Change The World!” Yes! It all begins with, you and I!

Arik Einstein