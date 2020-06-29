The Perception Game Has Begun, Are You Ready?

My friend, Greg, and I attended an event in Tesla showroom last year. For about 30 minutes, we checked out Tesla’s car thoroughly. And we realized that Tesla’s market valuation and brand perception is way higher than all the others, despite the difference in the cars they manufacture. Recently, Tesla’s stock price touched $1000 per unit, so, the question resurfaced in my mind: Why is it like this?

The answer lies in one keyword, brand-perception. People perceive Tesla as a more futuristic company and feel that it is competitive on technological terms. This comparison is not rational, meaning it does not happen on engineering terms by comparing cars from all the manufacturers at the specifications’ level. But then, markets have always been like that, emotion and perception based. It seems that we value technological prowess and futuristic companies more than anything else.

Quite frankly, it is not only valid for brands like Tesla but also valid for individuals. If people perceive you as technically competent and future-oriented, they will have a more positive perception of you. After all, it is all about perception, and lately, having a personal brand is becoming an essential competency for everyone.

Disruption is the one thing everyone will repeatedly face during this decade. And, every time it happens, there will be a tectonic shift in jobs, economy, and general work as we call it.

Recently, many large technology firms such as Twitter, Squarespace, etc. announced that their staff could permanently work from home. It also means that for most of the people, building relationships and moving ahead in careers is going to be difficult. Combine this with AI disruption that would result in significant job displacements.

Being able to articulate one’s true capabilities, expertise, and transferable skills has never been this important. And yet, many people still do not spend as much time building their brand as they do in getting certifications. Most people remain frustrated throughout their careers and live with unfulfilled dreams because they cannot create necessary distinction.

But looking at Tesla’s example, you will realize that visibility is the new norm. It would help if you learned to regain control over it for attracting favorable decisions.

Personal branding building and marketing is becoming more important than companies themselves these days. What are you doing for it?

What others perceive is often based on what they see, hear, and think. Their perception is directly dependent on what they believe. The point is how you present yourself and how people view you – that is the deciding factor for the impression you will eventually leave behind. While you will go about the business of carrying on your life, people will form opinions about your appearance, personality as well as your capabilities.

If you do not like how people perceive you or what others think about you, you must take charge of your perception of reality. Remember that you are in control of your story, always!

The world is changing, economies are transforming, and options to live a good life are evolving. Now is the time for you to start giving some attention to others’ perceptions of you.

