The percentage of the world’s children and adolescents with a mental health condition.

Around 1 in 5 of the world’s young people have a mental health condition. Mental health issues often start in the early stages of life: About half of all mental health issues begin before age 14 — as children and adolescents face the pressures and transitions of coming of age — and most cases go undetected. Young people living in areas affected by conflict, natural disasters, and disease are especially vulnerable to mental illness and distress.

The global cost of mental health disorders by 2030.

The mental health crisis doesn’t just have medical and social repercussions — it also has a serious financial cost. The global economy loses about $1 trillion each year due to depression and anxiety. It’s estimated that mental health conditions could cost the economy as much as $16 trillion between 2011 and 2030.

The percentage of Americans with a mental illness who don’t receive treatment.

Lack of access to quality mental health care is a serious global problem — but it’s also an issue in the U.S. More than 26 million Americans experiencing mental illness are going untreated, and the list of reasons is long: the cost of care, gaps in insurance coverage, a lack of qualified psychiatrists, and a disconnect between primary care systems and behavioral care systems.

How you can help

Make a lifesaving gift to support our work now and for the future at projecthope.org/donate

Are you a health-care or other professional who would like to learn more about volunteering abroad with Project HOPE? Learn more about our volunteer program and join our volunteer roster.

