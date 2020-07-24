Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Peace and Love That is Spoken Through My Trumpet with Mohammad Alshereda

As we all know that everything great that ever happened to humanity since the beginning of time has begun as a single thought in someone’s mind. What is greater than peace? The conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians over the land is – in my opinion – illogical because after all, they are both […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Mohammad Alshereda
Mohammad Alshereda

As we all know that everything great that ever happened to humanity since the beginning of time has begun as a single thought in someone’s mind. What is greater than peace?

The conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians over the land is – in my opinion – illogical because after all, they are both living now on the same land so they may as well live in peace and harmony without looking back to history. What good can come out of me fighting with my neighbor everyday? None!

It will only cause both of us harm and distress.

One can argue endlessly about to which side does the land belong because it belonged to many people throughout history. We are living now in this moment so we should make our lives worth living.

There is enough abundance of resources for everybody so there is no reason to worry. God created us in different genders, races, colors, cultures and religions to test us whether we fight or understand one another.

My message to both sides is:

“We are all children of Adam and that makes us brothers and sisters. We are the human family and family members should not fight but love each other. Clean your souls and hearts of hatred and let’s all live in peace”.

    Joey Claudio, Entreprenuer and a writer

    CEO Kapa oil refinery

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Become A Peacemaker…

    by David Bradshaw
    Community//

    An Orchard where kindness grows

    by "Dan-Shea"
    Community//

    The Power Problem.

    by Paul Koidis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.