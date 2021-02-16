Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Path to Purpose is Simple

Most think a life purpose is discovered but the truth is that we align to it, because we've been living it our whole life. The path to a life of purpose is simple, so simple that most miss it. I unpack why that happens and what to do about it.

Grand Canyon Luisa Purpose Path
Each one of us has a purpose in this lifetime.

Our purpose begins formlessly and can only be brought into form by us.

We can’t screw it up.

We can’t lose it.

And while we cannot control when our purpose shows up, we all, at one point, align to it.

Allow your spirit to marinate in that for a moment.

We all align to our purpose at the exact moment we are supposed to.

Today, my message is about the process of collaborating with the Universe in service of that alignment.

Aligning to our purpose doesn’t have to be a cloud-parting, chorus-from-heaven experience (although it can be).

It can happen when you’re reading a book.

It can happen in conversation with another.

It can happen in a moment of journaling.

It can happen as you’re drying dishes.

When it does, you will know beyond a shadow of a doubt what you are here to do.

In this moment, are you asking yourself something along the lines of, What’s my purpose and how do I align with it?!

Beautiful.

So let’s slow down with me for a moment.

Roald Dahl, the novelist, short-story writer, poet, screenwriter, and wartime fighter pilot whose books have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide, said:

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

So before you start down the path to purpose, you must acknowledge one thing: you are here to fulfill a purpose.

A mission, formless in nature, is waiting for you to bring it into form, regardless of your past or current circumstances.

The moment you acknowledge and feel into this with your whole body, consciousness shifts for you (this isn’t an intellectual exercise, people).

Remember, aligning to your purpose is always a matter of when not if.

Even if you don’t feel anything, I promise you a shift to purpose is occurring.

You see, at the moment of unequivocal choice… of belief…

Your purpose is already in your possession.

It merely requires time in the physical dimension to make its way to you.

I’ll leave you with this question to reflect, ponder, and explore in the week ahead:

What would it mean to wake up every day with a sense of your mission here on earth?

I would love to know what you think of this and whether it resonates.

If you already have a sense of your purpose, I’d love to know what that is for you.

In a future article, I will share the first step we must all take once we acknowledge that we have a purpose in this lifetime.

    Luisa Molano, Founder at LM Coaching and Consulting, LLC

    Luisa Molano is an author, speaker, consultant, Spiritual Guide, and Success Coach.

    She spent seventeen years in the corporate world, twelve of those in Human Resources working for Sage Software and Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 113 company. In 2016 she was selected to join the inaugural class of the Colorado Governor’s Fellowship Program and in 2017 she took the leap to launch her consulting and coaching business.

    As a spiritual guide and success coach, she works with purpose-driven solopreneurs who want to align with their Purpose and up-level their state of consciousness so they can increase their impact and their income. She has been gifted with an understanding of the process for co-creation with the Universe and has the privilege of guiding her clients to shift their problems into their Purpose, one conversation at a time. As a consultant, she serves as a guide to Founders of companies between 2-10MM who need the  hiring processes and leadership development to get the right people in the door to fuel organizational growth. As a magnet for miracles, she has the privilege of guiding her clients to make the impossible possible, one conversation at a time.  Her community work includes various volunteer and mentor opportunities for organizations such as Uncharted, CivicCO, and College Track, and she most recently served on the board for the Latinas First Foundation in Denver, CO.

    Luisa is a certified Executive Leadership Coach, has worked and trained with some of the top teachers in the world, including Michael Neil, internationally renowned transformative coach and five-time NY Times bestselling author, and master coach and co-author of The Prosperous Coach Rich Litvin. She is a student of her work and walks the walk and talks the talk. Luisa spent 12 years in Denver, CO, and in October of 2020 kicked off a year of work and travel remotely with her husband. She currently lives in St. Petersburg, FL and lives daily into her highest values of Inner Peace, Love, Commitment, Courage, and Simplicity.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

