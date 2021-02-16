The Path to Purpose is Simple

Each one of us has a purpose in this lifetime.

Our purpose begins formlessly and can only be brought into form by us.

We can’t screw it up.

We can’t lose it.

And while we cannot control when our purpose shows up, we all, at one point, align to it.

Allow your spirit to marinate in that for a moment.

We all align to our purpose at the exact moment we are supposed to.

Today, my message is about the process of collaborating with the Universe in service of that alignment.

Aligning to our purpose doesn’t have to be a cloud-parting, chorus-from-heaven experience (although it can be).

It can happen when you’re reading a book.

It can happen in conversation with another.

It can happen in a moment of journaling.

It can happen as you’re drying dishes.

When it does, you will know beyond a shadow of a doubt what you are here to do.

In this moment, are you asking yourself something along the lines of, What’s my purpose and how do I align with it?!

Beautiful.

So let’s slow down with me for a moment.

Roald Dahl, the novelist, short-story writer, poet, screenwriter, and wartime fighter pilot whose books have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide, said:

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

So before you start down the path to purpose, you must acknowledge one thing: you are here to fulfill a purpose.

A mission, formless in nature, is waiting for you to bring it into form, regardless of your past or current circumstances.

The moment you acknowledge and feel into this with your whole body, consciousness shifts for you (this isn’t an intellectual exercise, people).

Remember, aligning to your purpose is always a matter of when not if.

Even if you don’t feel anything, I promise you a shift to purpose is occurring.

You see, at the moment of unequivocal choice… of belief…

Your purpose is already in your possession.

It merely requires time in the physical dimension to make its way to you.

I’ll leave you with this question to reflect, ponder, and explore in the week ahead:

What would it mean to wake up every day with a sense of your mission here on earth?

I would love to know what you think of this and whether it resonates.

If you already have a sense of your purpose, I’d love to know what that is for you.

In a future article, I will share the first step we must all take once we acknowledge that we have a purpose in this lifetime.