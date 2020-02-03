THAT is my nature.
I can feel THAT,
I can live THAT,
I can relish THAT,
I can sing THAT,
I can dance THAT,
but I cannot see THAT.
Because I AM THAT.
Ten Ox story of Zen, teaches us that we have to return to the existential world. But we return with a simple, clear and unattached mind that focuses on perceiving our correct relationship and correct situation in each moment. If we practice unceasingly with that intention then our actions will become generous, spontaneous, creative, effortless, and compassionate. This is the true meaning of Zen and it is the same as Nam Cheon's everyday mind or Taoism's wu wei (not doing). In my style, "Living THIS after THAT".
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
