Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

The Past: It Is What It Is

In the film As Good as it Gets, Jack Nicholson’s character, Melvin Udall, responds to the comment that everyone has terrible stories to get over.



“Some of us have great stories, pretty stories that take place at lakes,with boats, and friends, and noodle salad,” he says. “Just no one in this

car.” I certainly didn’t have pretty stories growing up notwithstanding

the lake and boats, and if you are holding this book, then I guess

neither did you.



We all have stories that shape us and inevitably they are the unhappy

ones. This may be because they have more intense emotional charge

or maybe because they weren’t handled properly by the adults in our

lives. I know looking back, that everyone does the best they can with

the awareness they have and in the circumstances in which they find

themselves. If our perspective is distorted when we make choices, the

consequences and the rippling effects will also be distorted and echo

down the generations. What I can look at objectively as an adult,

intellectually, is not the same as the reverb that unconsciously filters

my experience and perspective if I let it.



The roots of many of our distortions lie within our families. We play

out the scenes over and over, well beyond the family unit and into our

social and work life, until at last we recognize the theme and are able

to make clear, conscious, self-affirming choices. That is what this book

is about. My resolve to change, and in changing, alter my experience

of recurring themes, and from here to set my family and myself, and others who desire it, on a course of true and unshakeable self-esteem,

confidence and complete well-being.



You cannot change history but you can change how history influences

you: The past only affects you if you think it doesn’t. I didn’t want to share

my story. For one reason, I have already picked those bones clean. At

least that is what I thought until I began to write this chapter. The

other reason being it goes against all my conditioning to “rise above it

and get on with life.” It seemed like whining and self-indulgence. After

all, we all have sad tales. We incorporate them into our story and make

the best of things; lead “normal” lives. But it is this very familiar theme

of rising above it that continues to separate personal truth and self acceptance from an idealized, unattainable perfection. Herein lurks the

silent saboteur of happiness. The harder it was for me to sit down and

write what I have recorded within these pages, the more I realized that

I had no other choice.



My first memory as a child of two-and-a-half was my mother going

“away.” It must have been a Sunday evening because for decades later,

those weekend twilight hours would be resonant with doom. That

night my dad took my mother to the psychiatric hospital where she

stayed for some time, undergoing insulin and electric shock therapy

to relieve her depression. My mom would be “away” for five years. She

wasn’t in hospital all that time, but also stayed at a recuperation center

in another city and worked as a nurse until she was “ready to come

home.” We went to visit her on occasion and sometimes she would be

allowed to return for a weekend, but when the time was up, the parting

was renewed sorrow.



My mother was diagnosed as manic-depressive and treated accordingly.

I wouldn’t know until I was much older that her father had committed

suicide. She was fourteen when he called out to her, and she found

him in the bathroom with his wrists cut and bleeding. He died, leaving

his wife and three other younger children, my mother’s sister and two

brothers, one just a baby. I asked my mother once if she had truly grieved her father’s death; her response to questions was always so

emotionally intense, I wondered. That is when I began to suspect that

we often label and medicate a perfectly normal response to a dreadful

and traumatic experience. The family was Fundamentalist Baptist and

I can only surmise the lid that was put on such an event, leaving it up

to an external GOD to fix the emotional wreckage.



My father, whose three older siblings all enjoyed university and college

educations, was left to fend for himself after a wheat blight in the

west wiped out the family fortune. At a young age, with little by way

of formal qualifications, he began a sales career. When my mother

became ill, he took to the road and travelled, and was always away one

or two weeks at a time. I dreaded those days and would lie in bed at

night, fearful he would be killed. I would later wonder if this was his

way of coping with a home life that was too emotionally demanding.

At that time we had a housekeeper who came with her son, between

my second brother (five years older) and me in age.



I absolutely adored my older brother, ten years my senior, and would

watch him comb his hair into a waterfall curl in the front and a “ducktail”

in the back. He called me “Pigeon” and taught me how to dance the

Twist. He would roll his pack of smokes in his fitted white T-shirt sleeve

and head out for adventure. Then, at fifteen, he was considered too

much to handle at home and was sent to live with an aunt and various

other families until he went to university. I missed him terribly. I can

only imagine what this banishment did to his self-esteem.



Evidently my mother was resisting treatment at the recuperation center

and the director advised my father to tell her he wanted a divorce, so

her emotional support network would be removed and she would be

forced to rely on her treatment alone to recover. I guess that did the trick

because it set her determination to return home. In the meantime our

housekeeper, as I was later told, was hoping to stay, and planted seeds

of doubt as to my mother’s capability to manage her family. But my

mother won out, and that summer she returned home.



As it happened, the housekeeper died of breast cancer that same summer. Her son, who was like a brother to me by then, was collected by his uncle one day and went to live in another quite distant city. I only saw him once after that. Nothing was ever discussed. Mother was back. The housekeeper

was gone. My suggestion that we all live together was coldly ignored.



In these few sentences I am speaking dispassionately of events that rode

on massive emotional turmoil. I have no doubt that the adults involved

were treading a minefield without a map. I also know that their words

and actions spoke one thing, and the energies were entirely discordant.

There was always a strong religious influence on my mother’s side,

particularly, and on my father’s the determination to do the “right”

thing, based on his private Masonic-based convictions.



I was alone a lot, especially during summers at the family cottage north

of Toronto. My mother had seen the tiny log cabin perched on a hill

of red granite and fallen in love with it. It would become her refuge.

Nature and the trees and rocks and lake would soothe me too. My

relationship with God was a very personal and accessible one, like

an “imaginary friend.” But the GOD worshiped by my family was

another matter altogether. My mother’s brothers had joined a group in

their teens called Moral Re-Armament, MRA, which was in retrospect

a cult. They were volunteers and travelled the world for “The Team,”

making films about peace and racial equality. The creed was “absolute

purity, absolute honesty, absolute unselfishness and absolute love.”



My mother and aunt were greatly influenced by MRA. The recovery

program which helped my mother re-enter family life and maintain her

tenuous emotional balance was actually the basis of The Twelve Step

Program later used by AA. It would be hard to argue with those values.

It was a strong, cohesive entity tightly bound together by absolutes,

and overseen by a strict GOD with a world-changing ideal. It would be

a logical refuge for siblings traumatized by their father’s suicide. GOD

was in charge of everything if you just “towed the line.” However,

projecting the leaders’ own distorted view and magnifying it through the voice of GOD was the edict that sex was for procreation—period.

And any married couples that participated in the act for pleasure were

considered to be destroying the family bond if there were children, and

simply aberrant otherwise.



This point is rather important because it would explain why my

mother (who became pregnant with me at the late age of forty) would

drop into depression. Was she happy before that? I don’t know, but

she wrestled with depression forever after. Shame is a terrible, terrible

thing but an extremely powerful, controlling device that continues to

resonate. I once read a scrawled entry in a pocket diary of the year I was

born. In my mother’s familiar handwriting were words of such despair

my heart broke for her. This moral imperative might also explain my

aunt’s suicide some years later, six months after her youngest child was

born, also the result of a pregnancy in her late forties.



My aunt’s suicide occurred the year following my mother’s return and our

move to the house down the street from my aunt’s family. The memory

of that Sunday morning is indelible on my mind; being wakened to my

older cousin bounding up the steps, shouting to my parents to come

quickly. I was nine. My adored cousin, three years older, and I then

stayed behind closed doors in my room reading Anne of Green Gables,

while I can’t even imagine what was happening up the street.

Ironically, it wasn’t until I was in high school that I “heard” that my

aunt had committed suicide. I went home and asked my dad if it was

true. He said it was, but it didn’t really matter how she died—did

it? Looking back now, I wonder at the tightness of the cap that was

ratcheted down on that little fact. How could I forget that morning and

the actual, terrible words I heard? My brother, two cousins and I were

sent off to family we didn’t know somewhere snowy for a week until

some equilibrium was achieved.



I think it mattered very much how my aunt died. The energy and

seismic waves of emotion are consistent with suicide and tragedy. From the time my sons were little I told them about the suicides. I did not

want any fascination or allure to this way of solving problems. When

my oldest son was five, he would comfort me as I cried for my beloved

older brother who, in his late forties, killed himself as well. Not all

family members agree with my transparent approach, but children’s

radar picks up all the subtleties of communication. In fact, our whole

bodies are receivers and we get information on levels way above and

below any conscious filter.



The morning after my brother died, I called my mom. Her first words

were, “You know, I just saw a picture in the paper of a house that looked

like yours.” “Oh, Mom…” was all I could say at this deflection, and

then she sighed, “At least I don’t have to worry about him any more.”

At the funeral, I was devastated to hear the minister speak solely of my

mother and her two sons. It was as if I did not exist. The revelation

was that my mother’s depression and subsequent shock treatment

had seared out any memory of me as a child. In a time of trauma she

defaulted to a place before I was born. It also shone a light on the fact

that while we had a “good” relationship, there was a detachment that I

know I felt but could never pinpoint.



The reality was that my mother was “well” when she had two sons

and “unwell” with the birth of me, her daughter. My mother would

often say, “I love you in spite of yourself.” I never knew exactly what

she meant by that, but I know how I felt when she said it. When I was

pregnant, each time I was determined that it could only be a boy. In

my experience, the worst thing that could happen would be to have a

daughter. And in writing this book I finally recognized the source of

that belief, and my abiding lack of self-esteem.



When my first son was born, a family friend, Martha G. Welch, M.D.,

who was conducting research at Columbia University for a book on

mother/child bonding called Holding Time, contacted me. She was

concerned with my ability to bond with my child, as she was familiar

with the circumstances of my birth and formative years. I engaged with my son, eight months old, in her therapy and found it amazingly

effective. Martha was keen to have my mother and me do it, but I could

not face it. I just couldn’t bear the thought of looking deeply into my

mother’s eyes. I was afraid of what I might see. I could not risk the

chance of a direct experience of rejection again.



None of this was on a conscious level at the time, of course, and

through my teens, my family life was normal. I loved my mom and

dad and continue to hold some of their values dear to me. I don’t

recall them ever saying an unkind word about one another and they

had a good relationship. My mother was on lithium at this point and

doing well, but there was always an underlying sadness. How could

there not be? But the unwritten family law was don’t upset your mother.



As a consequence, I would spend most of my life trying not to upset

anyone. People in my experience did drastic things if upset. It was

better to absorb all fault and responsibility for anything that might

go wrong. It was as if I was, in fact, the “original sin.” This fired an

intensely independent nature and a detachment from family events

where underlying currents were always palpable and unpleasant to me.



It was my instinct as a mother that—unless I consciously shifted—I

would either parent the way I was parented or the opposite, neither

of which is appropriate for the nurturance of a new soul. I bucked

family tradition when it came to refusing having my mother stay with

the newborns, purely because I was intent on breaking the influence.

I also began my own active healing journey with the assistance of a

wonderful Jungian analyst, and one without a prescription pad: Dr.

Lois Plumb, the first truly wise woman I met.



In the years after her sister’s suicide, my mother was determined to

find an answer for her condition and the family dynamic outside

the mainstream pathological labeling and medicating. She became a pioneer in alternative treatments, vitamin therapy and nutrition.

Being a nurse, she understood how little the medical world knew of

the power of food to heal, nor the affect of good health on our mental

outlook. It was a path that was unpopular in those days, when doctors

were losing their licenses for referring patients to vitamin or nutrition

regimens. Within the family, my mother was looked on as eccentric,

and her theories (now mainstream) largely ignored.



I admired my mother hugely for her research and determination. I owe

her my own passionate pursuit of wholeness, which has taken me through

the constraints of past influences and into an even broader approach to

wellbeing. But first I had to take a few detours myself into relationships

that let me play out my sense of unworthiness. I attracted just what

I expected I deserved, informed by those silent self-saboteurs. I ended

up in a miserable, debilitating relationship and making my own lame

attempt at suicide, shouting out in the hospital as I was being wheeled to

have my stomach pumped that, “Everyone in my family did it!”



When I met George, who would become my husband, I was absolutely

astonished at his state of happiness. He was a successful and much

revered innovator and fabricator in the construction industry. Even

his brothers and friends were happy, and when they gathered, they

spoke of wonderful things; accomplishments, challenges—having

fun! They were playful and guilt-free. I was twenty-seven and had

never seen anything like it. But happiness without judgment was not

something I trusted, and being loved for myself was completely beyond

comprehension. I did everything I possibly could to dissuade George.

One day I finally shouted at his gentleness, “Just wait, when you get to

know me, you will hate me too!”



Where this self-loathing came from I can surmise, but why it stuck

escapes me except that I never challenged the truth of it directly. Like

my mother’s eyes, I didn’t want to see too deeply. Fortunately I believed

what I saw in George’s eyes and we had an incredibly happy, creative

and constructive life together. His four children from a previous marriage became my family and our two sons were born in the greatest

joy and into a loving, extended family. George was a beautiful blend

of manliness and sensitivity. A supreme father and adored by all his

children. His motto was: “Teach your children self-love and self-esteem,

and they will never hurt themselves or another.” When our children

were born, we engaged a nanny who instantly became a member of the

family. We soon determined that, instead of looking after the children,

she would look after us so we could devote ourselves wholeheartedly

to our sons.



We loved working together, and built and lost and rebuilt several

“successful” businesses. My own father, whose family had lost

everything in the 1920s, would caution our risk-taking. He would

tell of how at ten years old he walked down the steps of the family

main street mansion for the last time, holding his mother’s hand and

carrying only what fitted in their arms; forced to leave the rest of their

possessions behind. His words would trigger an anxiety in me that kept

me constantly on the lookout for disaster. Indeed, disaster struck and

we lost our house during a recession. I would come close to losing our

home again after George’s death, but the memory of this story became

a determinate to change that karma.



The year of the first recession when we lost our business was the same year

of my brother’s suicide. It was also the year that our nanny, who was the

third person to ever hold our firstborn, would die of breast cancer. Our

sons were just seven and four. When she first was diagnosed, I panicked.

How could I subject my sons to witnessing the death of someone they

loved so dearly? There had been entirely too much death and tragedy in

my memory. I wanted to save my sons this terrible unhappiness. George,

of course, responded from his practical center of love that we were her

family and we would care for her, which we did, through three long years

of chemotherapy. We were each holding her hand when she died.

I learned a huge lesson as a parent then. Shielding our children from

trauma by non-communication, as in my family, or by avoidance, as I first desired it, deprives our children from learning the very coping

and strengthening skills necessary to withstand and manage life’s

many inevitable challenges and tragedies. It became a period of deep

engagement and tender love. It was a crazy time. Our business had

been bought and then I was let go, and George was given a severance,

as the business became a division of a bigger corporation. There was

a recession in the construction industry; George was in his fifties and

jobs for entrepreneurs were rare. The construction industry halted and

we were about to lose our house.



One day, with nothing to do and no money, the children in school, our

beloved nanny dead, George and I took apart some old picture frames

and began to sort through boxes of photos. We discovered that all we

needed was all we already had, and that was love. The recession lasted

several years and we had a few missteps with untrustworthy people

offering business opportunities. In one case, our lawyer told us we’d

better get out quick—this guy’s about to get indicted. We left being

owed months of salary, because cons rarely pay their debts. This is

when we lost our house.



With the help of George’s brother, we bought a smaller house and started

over. Eventually, a friendly competitor of George’s from the past offered

him a partnership in a company. My husband turned the company

around from a losing position and several years later it was sold to a

large corporation. We invested the proceeds in a country home where

I imagined I would stay forever. However, it was during these tentative

negotiations that George himself was diagnosed with cancer. He was

determined to see the sale through and kept this challenge to himself.



It was particularly frightening because George’s brother had just been

diagnosed with mesothelioma; a very aggressive, environmentally-caused

cancer that had taken their older brother just a few years earlier. The

three brothers were extremely close and had all worked in the building

trade, where asbestos exposure had claimed so many lives.

George’s brother spent the final months before his death in a neighboring town, visiting us often with our sons. The two sets of Harding brothers

enjoyed cherished evenings sharing growing-up stories, listening

to Frank Sinatra and playing billiards by the hour. His death took a

terrible toll on George.



George had begun treatment, both traditional and alternative, and

we were optimistic. I opened a shop in town and created a website,

LightBeam, for holistic lifestyle information and alternative therapies,

and George began to plan his consulting business. But two weeks after

I opened my shop, George collapsed and was rushed to hospital. He

might have died that night, but he lived on: I believe so that our sons

(then aged fifteen and eighteen) would have a steadier footing. The

next year-and-a-half was a time of equal joy and sorrow; days became

precious, and an awakening for me to the next echelon of my journey.



All through my life, I have written to keep my sanity and to find an

eloquence and beauty in life just the way it is. I have also relied on

a very personal spiritual and interactive relationship with my version

of “God,” whose description I can only call Love. My family history

has shown me that rigorous and moralistic doctrine damages the

very loving relationship we desire the most and that is the one with

ourselves. My references in this book to Christian stories is with the

intent to illuminate the seed of self-love I believe they are meant to

convey, rather than the interpretation that love or God is something

outside ourselves and a reward for good behavior.



The five years following George’s death documented in this book

depict the days when I had to find my own compass and navigate out

of the forest of the past, and into the clearing of the present. It was

the dominion of my spirit over my present circumstances. And it was

these very circumstances that provided the means to that clarity, and

instilled my will to happiness.



Finding and nurturing the Self inevitably takes us into our own

personal ancestry and the influences that unconsciously guide our lives, unfolding as much as our DNA. But—unlike our DNA—we are

not hardwired by these influences and, by seeing them clearly we begin

the journey that brings us into our own light. At least that is what

happened to me, and that is what I want to share with these stories.

