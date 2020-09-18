Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The pandemic outbreak and health – Marcus Debaise shares post-COVID-19 infection care

Did you test COVID-19 positive and have currently shifted back home from the hospital? If so, even though you are better than the first day of the infection, complete recovery will take time. And with the healing, you will have to deal with breathlessness, fatigue, and other side effects that can have a psychological impact […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
COVID-19 infection care
COVID-19 infection care

Did you test COVID-19 positive and have currently shifted back home from the hospital? If so, even though you are better than the first day of the infection, complete recovery will take time. And with the healing, you will have to deal with breathlessness, fatigue, and other side effects that can have a psychological impact on you.

The American Psychological Association (APA) had published a study in July 2020, inThe Lancet Neurology highlighting the mild symptoms that patients faced after recovery. Reduces cognitive capacities, dizziness, lack of focus, brain fog, and headaches are some of the signs that patients faced. Additionally, the World Health Organization mentioned that these side effects might reduce in a few weeks or months. However, for some people, the symptoms might last a little longer.

According to Marcus Debaise, COVID-19 survivors must share their condition with their friends and family. And as they heal entirely, they can count on the following tips:

  • Manage the expectations

Patients will face concentration and memory issues as they recover. It’s natural, and so there is nothing to get stressed about it. Allow all the time for the body and mind to heal. Once you recover completely, you can meet your old friends and get back to everyday life, maintaining all the security protocols.

  • Focus on brain exercises

Marcus Debaise emphasizes the importance of playing word games, puzzles, memory, and number games. Reading is an excellent way to keep your brain active. Once you feel better, you can get back to your exercise and take challenges to increase the complexity level.

  • Start using prompters

It’s natural to forget things that you want to do! Hence, it is crucial that you opt-in for reminders, lists, notes, and alarms. Mobile alarms and reminders are a good idea. And if you want to opt-in for a mobile detox, you can use the colored stick notes to write the daily goals and add to your routine. It will assist you to get back to your everyday routine.

  • Move your body

Breathlessness and fatigue make it challenging for you to exercise. But you need to exercise for your immunity, and it’s okay if you start fast. You need to gently introduce low-intensity exercises like walking, Pilates, Tai-Chi, and yoga to your routine. Check how your body recuperates and make the necessary changes.

  • Slow down

Marcus Debaise asks patients to slow down and allow the recovery to take place. Patients should bring down the stress to rush back to everyday life. That will help them heal faster and better. It is not a wise idea to track your progress daily as that will add extra stress and add to the palpable energy. Instead, they should seek peace in meditation and reading to allow the healing to occur.

One of the essential steps in healing is allowing others to help you. Patients need to know that even though they are out of the hospital, they are still vulnerable and requires care to become agile and healthy. Here it is necessary to seek comfort amidst family and friends and spend quality time with them following the safety protocols.

Marcus Joseph Debaise, entrepreneur

Marcus Joseph DeBaise is an Ellington, CT based entrepreneur. Currently, he is the Controller of Roberts Chrysler. Never one to believe in the status quo, he’s constantly thinking of new ideas and rehashing old ones. Read more https://marcusjosephdebaisescholarship.com/  https://marcusjdebaisescholarship.com/  https://www.facebook.com/people/Marcus-Debaise/100000480042897

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

health concerns
Community//

Managing the common COVID-19 health concerns – Marcus Debaise shares easy steps

by Marcus Joseph Debaise
physically stable
Community//

Marcus Debaise shares ways to stay physically stable and agile during the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Marcus Joseph Debaise
covid19
Community//

How to stay healthy and indulge in self-care during the Coronavirus Pandemic? Inputs from Marcus Debaise

by Marcus Joseph Debaise

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.