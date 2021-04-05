Data suggests that people gained, on average, over 1.5 pounds, between March and April of 2020. Almost 45 states issued stay-at-home orders by this time to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. There is evidence that shows of the possibility that overeating and fewer daily steps are the main culprits for weight gain during lockdown. In the lockdown, people consumed predominantly high-carb foods, like pizza, sweets, and more, to try to soothestress. A workfromhome setup gave people easy and constant accessto the kitchen. Gyms also closed, and pursuing routine physical activities became more difficult to maintain.

While weight gain is normal, obesity can cause health complications in a patient diagnosed with COVID-19. That’s why you should try to lose weight in a healthy manner. Here are some suggestions for weight loss during the pandemic.

Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital: Weight loss techniques

Meals

Having three meals and three snacks a day can be agood practice. You can schedule them in with three to four hour gaps. Make sure you don’t skip your meals. If you are too busy, you can keep your snacks handy to avoid any chance of undereating. According to Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital, your food should contain balanced amounts of protein (at least three ounces per meal), healthy fats, and complex carbs.

Physical activity

One of the main causes of weight gain can be reduced physical activity. You can try to add activity into your routine slowly. You can do 30 minutes of brisk walking each day. Thispractice can be great for boosting the metabolism and fat-burning. You can lift weights to tone your muscles while shedding extra pounds. Weight-lifting is also excellent for your metabolism and adding muscle mass, adds Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital.

Stress management

The pandemic has been a stressful situation for most people around the world. It is natural to feel attracted to certain types of food or beverages to cope with such heavy emotions. While these coping strategies may elevate your mood for ashort while, theywill not help you in the long run. And, the risk of gaining more weight is always there. You can take a walk around your neighborhood or have a hot bath as opposed to eating for comfort. Even such simple tasks can relieve a lot of stress.

Obesity is a disease linked to brain dysfunction caused by specific hormones that control hunger and satisfaction. This means that your health problems can grow worse when you have easy access to food, and you have nothing else to do. In essence, it also has a bit to do with your willpower. If you stay strong and train your mind to focus on your goals, your attention will turn away from any tempting habits. You can try to meditate, do yoga, and plan your meals ahead of time. If you eat correctly and keep yourself busy, your unwanted food intake habits will naturally become less overwhelming.