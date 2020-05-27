The Pandemic Has Helped Me Think Harder about Online Business

The corona virus pandemic hit my country, Kenya, in March. Schools were closed. Government offices were closed. Jobs were lost while businesses had to deal with huge losses.

And it is then that I thought harder about going online so that I could still serve my customers who were mostly home and would not leave the comfort of their homes.

I was not alone. There were so many businesses who gave a second thought about having websites, social media handles and live chats with their clients. If you failed to do this, you simply shipped out. You had to shape up if you were to remain relevant.

The new normal dictates that you think more about technology and automation

In the new normal, every business, no matter how remote the founders might think they are has to think of going online and embracing technology.

We have seen a good example of offline stores and how they have battled with less clients while businesses such as Amazon are still moving on well and even increasing in wealth simply because their customers can find them online.

The new normal also calls for increased automation of tasks. You just have to love it that now you do not have to repeat something so many times because there is a tool that could simply exactly that which you are doing.

The gig economy just grew

You will have to love the ingenuity of freelance jobs where you do not have to be employed in a physical location but can actually work from home while giving the same deliverables as someone who would be at the workplace.

Personally, I have indeed embraced it and appreciated how tools such as onelink have increased my earnings even when you are not in the locality where you are promoting the products.

Time to think more about meetings and their value

We have all been using zoom for our online meetings. And can only discuss that which is important. So when someone is arranging any meeting, we have to embrace the fact that people might be having thoughts about their dogs, babies and nice libraries at home so that we do not make the meeting so lengthy or go into unnecessary talk that waste time.

Home schooling and appreciating teachers

We all have to appreciate our teachers. They do some incredible job at school. And homeschooling has shown us who our children really are. Some parents might even end up thinking about it as a long term measure.