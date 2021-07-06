The Painting Of Harbors, In Water’s Decor: Monica Zetterlund #Sweden

The crossing into water’s is a gateway into our understanding of its rhythm and passionate flow. Crossing waters grants us this euphoria of feeling as if we are walking on water. Our feet do not touch the surface. Nevertheless, we are walking above it. We hear the wind and our skin experiences the freshness of that watery breeze!

Bridges and docks grant us with the opportunity of crossing waters. There is a magical essence when it comes to the crossing of waters. For starters, water has its own way of permitting us to communicate with Heaven’s domain. Water is calm, cool, collected, and surreal. Such a liquid jewel has a graceful eloquence surrounding it. There are ways of feeling serene and at peace with the world, around us. Water creates its own poetic vibe. It’s a perfect Heaven for those musicians and creative types. And, it’s also a haven for those men, who labor and work the docks.

The male, dock workers have a special relationship with water. While they are strong, it is the water, which soothes their Spirit and nature. Water brings that manner. Water manifests the beauties of a man’s spiritual wellness. Though, the work of a dock worker may be hard, water has the power to softening the load; just a little bit. The sailors, and those moving through water’s essences, are part of the mystical journey of water’s journey. They are one of the true teachers, for humanity and our connection to water. Let’s not forget the Navy men. Those water workers carry a particular wisdom of water’s wellness. It is apparent that there is a different energy, when it comes to time. After all, time has a way of demonstrating the very richness of life and what it has to offer.

Music brings in its own mystique to water. Different genres create different styles and interpretations, regarding how we experience ourselves in the here and now. Water workers, whether they are aware or not, get the opportunity (and splendor) of mastering one’s immersion with water. They learn the different rhythms; explore the myriad textures, and the hidden artistry of love, in which so many people have missed or neglected to hear.

So, now we enter into the world of Jazz music-a Black American artform, in which the world has come to know. In the song, “Att Angora En Brygga,” the listener is provided with insight, into the world of the dock workers and those men, who lead the boats into a safe harbor. In fact, it is an art. The way the boats steer, and glides into the harbor, paints a certain narrative of adventure, in its own right. What does it feel like to have sailed the seven seas, the lakes, rivers, or other bodies of water, only to have returned with stories to tell? Furthermore, who are the people gathering around to hear the stories?

Bringing in that elixir of Jazz music, “Att Angora En Brygga,” a sweet melody takes place. Furthermore, it feels as if it has blossomed and bloomed from the very capings of water, itself. When hearing the voice of a late, Swedish maiden perform this storyline, in the awakenings of Jazz music, one can only close one’s eyes and imagine the colors, designs, and styles, which paints the story. With that being stated, let’s envision the painting of the harbor’s, restore!

Monica Zetterlund