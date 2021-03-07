Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Painful Price of Leadership

You may have already noticed that you pay a price for success and leadership, don’t you! In a recent coaching call with my client who manages 100’s of employees, it hit her like a ton of bricks how alone she felt at work. So many meetings in a day, surrounded by people (virtually ) and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
You may have already noticed that you pay a price for success and leadership
You may have already noticed that you pay a price for success and leadership

You may have already noticed that you pay a price for success and leadership, don’t you!

In a recent coaching call with my client who manages 100’s of employees, it hit her like a ton of bricks how alone she felt at work. So many meetings in a day, surrounded by people (virtually ) and yet no one to really consult with or talk to.. Adding the pressures of a female leader in a male-dominated environment, she felt quite alone in her decision-making process.

She’s not alone. I have observed that leaders have fewer people to talk to when things get tough, don’t they !!!

If you’re a high-level executive, I am positive you can relate to her story. You work with 100’s of people but no one that you can confidentially share your struggles or even use as a sounding board.

My client and I continued to process what story she was exactly holding on to.

Despite being completely fulfilled in her job, she missed the ability to consult before making big decisions. For her specifically, it came down to fully trusting her decision-making abilities.

You may or may not relate to her belief, but there’s always a story or a belief behind any struggle, isn’t there. So, if you’re struggling with feeling lonely, my invitation to you is to dive deeper into what exactly is causing those feelings.

Here’s my 3 part recommendation to leaders who feel alone.

  1. Power of Silence. Prof Kramer of Kellogg School of Business recommends leaders to regularly turn off the noise to be better leaders. It is the same reason Steve Jobs practiced Zen Mindfulness Meditation. If you knew that you can receive any guidance/answers in silence, you would do this every day, wouldn’t you? The answers lie within, doesn’t it !!
  2. Seek support elsewhere. Have you fully considered reaching out to other high-level executives with similar values outside the company. There’s a reason that masterminds are so popular these days, aren’t they !!!
  3. Trust your inner wisdom & intuition to make decisions or who to talk to. As Albert Einstein once said “ the only real thing is intuition”. Like building a new muscle, intuition is developed over time. It starts with trusting yourself. Consider that !!

Share your thoughts and share this article with anyone who you think could benefit from reading this important information.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Cindy Childress: “Choose one social media platform to find an audience”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Kristin Carpenter: “Gain meaningful attention”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Barby K. Siegel of Zeno Group: “Be truthful and transparent in real time”

    by Charlie Katz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.