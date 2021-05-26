The coronavirus pandemic is not simply causing a medical, physical problem for many people; it has caused a total health disturbance for everyone. This virus is not just attacking us physically, it has attacked us spiritually, emotionally, mentally, socially, and financially. In essence it has been a complete attack on the human body, mind, and soul. The quality of life for everyone has been affected and even if it is only minor for a select few, there was still an impact.

The Threat To Your Total Health Is Real

When you threaten someone’s life, you do one thing, you instill fear. Fear, in addition to the actual disease, is doing major damage in the world. The literature tells us that the incidence of psychological issues have increased. Probably if we look a little deeper, we will also find an increase in spiritual issues. There is no need to dig deeper to know that there are major financial issues.

When you remove all the normal means by which a person can decompress and regain their equilibrium, it is no surprise that panic attacks are increasing, violence is rampant, crime has escalated, unemployment is at an all-time high, and hope is at an all-time low. People are worried by the uncertainty of when this will end, if this will end, and if they will get Covid-19. Fear, we know as scientists, is associated with an increased production of cortisol and epinephrine. Fear is the added stressor, the other story behind the coronavirus pandemic.

It Is Easy To Cave Under Constant Attack

It is easy to feel helpless and hopeless with the relentless attack. For most people, coping with a couple months of uncertainty, while not exactly pleasant, is usually manageable. However, this has not been just a couple of months, this has been more than fourteen months of unrelenting attack. What makes this more disturbing, more destructive is the fact that no one is speaking the truth and chaos and confusion reign. The end result, the mind takes over and starts creating unrealistic and unhealthy scenarios, which compound the problem. The attack is not only physical, I repeat, there are also psychological, spiritual, and financial battles going on.

Someone Is Winning The War

We are losing the battles because we have forgotten the one cardinal rule of war, know your enemy. The enemy is not coronavirus, coronavirus is the weapon that is being used by the enemy to destroy and conquer. If you have watched war movies, or read a war novel, you know the easiest way to destroy the opposition is to create chaos and confusion by mis-direction with half-truths and blatant lies. Cloud the issue and leave them guessing when you are going to strike. Leave them so confused and vulnerable, they become easy prey for the taking.

What You Can Do In The Face Of Attack

It may sound simplistic; however, simple is often underrated. Seek the truth. When you go to the doctor, do you simply accept what he or she tells you? I bet, most intelligent people ask a few pertinent questions and demand the evidence to support the diagnosis. Thus, seek the truth by asking pertinent questions and start examining the facts more closely.

Hold on to your source of strength and hope. I don’t know what that is for you, but for me, my source of strength and hope is my religious faith. Never has it been needed more than during this pandemic. When things are going well, we lose sight of what keeps us going. We take for granted that our faith is what gets us up in the morning. Now during this time, we need to believe with conviction and trust in that faith.