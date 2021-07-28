Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Opposite of Confidence is NOT Insecurity

You’re not insecure. You’re just not clear.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Here’s a question that’s caused quite a bit of controversy in the past: 

 “What’s the opposite of confidence?” 

 Think about it for a second…..

If you said insecurity, you’re in good, but incorrect, company. 

If you struggle with speaking up in meetings, in front of an audience, making tough decisions, or believing in yourself after setbacks, you may feel like the root of your problem is being insecure.

In truth, confident people actually have many insecurities – they actually embrace them. It’s partly WHY they can be confident!

Check out the next podcast in my Real Confidence series, “The Opposite of Confidence Is Not Insecurity”. I’m sharing why real confidence has a lot more to do with doing what you believe is true for you. You’ll also learn: 

  • The role of guilt in our lives and how to overcome it 
  • Why having certainty about your values is A MUST
  • How to figure out which of your hidden needs you’re not serving ‘enough’

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver trains individuals how to coach and self-coach using the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

In 2020, Alyssa was a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa also teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI, and judges the Stevie Awards for Best Employers and Women in Business.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast, “Real Confidence” on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Are You a Highly Insecure Person? A Psychologist Says This Is the Best Way to Tell

by Lindsay Dodgson
Getty Images
Wisdom//

The Difference Between Self-Acceptance and Self-Confidence

by Agapi Stassinopoulos
Community//

How to Boost Your Confidence in Every Occasion

by Olivia Williams Jones
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.