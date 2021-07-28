Here’s a question that’s caused quite a bit of controversy in the past:

“What’s the opposite of confidence?”

Think about it for a second…..

If you said insecurity, you’re in good, but incorrect, company.

If you struggle with speaking up in meetings, in front of an audience, making tough decisions, or believing in yourself after setbacks, you may feel like the root of your problem is being insecure.

In truth, confident people actually have many insecurities – they actually embrace them. It’s partly WHY they can be confident!

Check out the next podcast in my Real Confidence series, “The Opposite of Confidence Is Not Insecurity”. I’m sharing why real confidence has a lot more to do with doing what you believe is true for you. You’ll also learn:

The role of guilt in our lives and how to overcome it

Why having certainty about your values is A MUST

How to figure out which of your hidden needs you’re not serving ‘enough’

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.