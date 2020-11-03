Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Only Constant is Change

In the midst of a pandemic, our thoughts remain focused on the year ahead. We don't know what 2021 will bring us but with utmost certainty, we know it will bring change. Mental toughness and resilience will keep our minds in check and help us move toward embracing positivity no matter the outcome.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“The only constant is change.” – Heraclitus

A timeless and powerful quote that’s been embraced by the masses, generation after generation. Once again, it’s necessary to frame our current societal condition in the context of this quote as it best describes the day and age in which we live.

Do you remember when the month of March felt like an eternity?

If you live in a country where quarantine rules eventually lifted, do you remember what that felt like?

The quiet appreciation and excitement for life (re-)beginning to form in the small of your stomach. A sigh of relief and the taste of freedom keeping you satiated.

A Remedy for Uncertainty

Despite the difficult conditions and the involuntary adjustments – each and every single one of us were forced to comply with, we faced the uncertainty, the change and the pandemic head on. This adjustment can be described in three words and two concepts: mental toughness and resilience.

Mental Toughness: according to Mental Wellness inc is the ability to resist, manage and overcome doubts, worries, concerns, and circumstances that prevent you from succeeding, or excelling at a task or towards an objective or a performance outcome that you set out to achieve.

Resilience: is the psychological quality that allows some people to be knocked down by the adversities of life and come back at least as strong as before. Rather than letting difficulties, traumatic events, or failure overcome them and drain their resolve, highly resilient people find a way to change course, emotionally heal, and continue moving toward their goals.

These two qualities are a necessary remedy for uncertainty of any kind, pandemic-related or not. This does not mean because you possess these qualities you will not experience difficult days or moments of fear. But understanding that feelings of uncertainty is normal and harnessing the strength of these two qualities will help you move forward.

The Only Constant is Change

In the world of tomorrow, there will only be hints of the present day. Exciting opportunities lie ahead, and we will be much more equipped in the days ahead to deal with large-scale pandemics such as the one we are currently experiencing due to advances in science and technology.

As our worlds progresses, we must also progress and adapt. Mental toughness and resilience will guide the way.

    Sarah Mawji, Public Relations Executive at Harbourfront Wealth Management

    Experienced Marketing & Public Relations professional with experience in traditional and emerging sectors such as cryptocurrency, blockchain, cannabis, agriculture, and the financial services industry. Sarah enjoys reading classical literature, science fiction, and is passionate about improving wellness on a community level. Currently having found a home in the Wealth Management sector, Sarah is skilled in strategic communications, content development, and digital marketing. She is a strong media and communications professional, and an avid hiker.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Ancient Practice That Will Help you Build Mental Resilience During a Crisis

    by Jory MacKay
    Community//

    How you dealt with the pandemic might be a road to self-discovery. Are you brave enough to see it?

    by Leah Wei
    Community//

    “Fake” Toughness Versus the Real Thing

    by Brad Stulberg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.