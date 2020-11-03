“The only constant is change.” – Heraclitus

A timeless and powerful quote that’s been embraced by the masses, generation after generation. Once again, it’s necessary to frame our current societal condition in the context of this quote as it best describes the day and age in which we live.

Do you remember when the month of March felt like an eternity?

If you live in a country where quarantine rules eventually lifted, do you remember what that felt like?

The quiet appreciation and excitement for life (re-)beginning to form in the small of your stomach. A sigh of relief and the taste of freedom keeping you satiated.

A Remedy for Uncertainty

Despite the difficult conditions and the involuntary adjustments – each and every single one of us were forced to comply with, we faced the uncertainty, the change and the pandemic head on. This adjustment can be described in three words and two concepts: mental toughness and resilience.

Mental Toughness: according to Mental Wellness inc is the ability to resist, manage and overcome doubts, worries, concerns, and circumstances that prevent you from succeeding, or excelling at a task or towards an objective or a performance outcome that you set out to achieve.

Resilience: is the psychological quality that allows some people to be knocked down by the adversities of life and come back at least as strong as before. Rather than letting difficulties, traumatic events, or failure overcome them and drain their resolve, highly resilient people find a way to change course, emotionally heal, and continue moving toward their goals.

These two qualities are a necessary remedy for uncertainty of any kind, pandemic-related or not. This does not mean because you possess these qualities you will not experience difficult days or moments of fear. But understanding that feelings of uncertainty is normal and harnessing the strength of these two qualities will help you move forward.

The Only Constant is Change

In the world of tomorrow, there will only be hints of the present day. Exciting opportunities lie ahead, and we will be much more equipped in the days ahead to deal with large-scale pandemics such as the one we are currently experiencing due to advances in science and technology.

As our worlds progresses, we must also progress and adapt. Mental toughness and resilience will guide the way.