The Online Business Tools This Entrepreneur Taught To Succeed In 2021!

Many people are self-made, face adversity, overcome it and be successful. Tanner VanValkenburg is not different, he knows that his history is not unique but he acknowledges that his true unique quality is to use success to turn his life around and find his freedom to travel around the world.
Despite what looks like a simple journey in working toward success, Tanner recalls a lot of challenges. At the beginning the Instagram business was insane but when he figured out how to crack the Instagram world his life changed and became a successful entrepreneur.
Using Instagram, Tanner was able to grow accounts from 0-100k all organic in less than 8 months, have a full team and scaling up to 7 figures, he coaches and mentors people one on one about how to grow their Instagram account for their brands and business and take on students that want to learn how to make instagram a full time income and quick their 9-5 job.
Tanner was able to become a successful entrepreneur, focusing and with a mindset dividing in 4 parts his instagram business:
- The consulting and mentorship teaching business and entrepreneurs one on one with their instagram account How to grow it and make money from instagram.
- A Full course on how to grow from 0-100k followers all organic.
- He also has the agency side where he grows the brand business or individuals account for them all hands off for the client.
- To have a team that grows accounts and then he sells them off to brands or business owners.
His motivation to start a business was his desire to have the freedom to spend more time with his family and to be able to travel whenever he wanted. He wanted an online business that allows him to work from anywhere in the world and make more money than a doctor while he travels and works around the world.
Mindset is the most important key to start a business. We have become a society adverse to losing or failure, but those are the events that make you stronger and help you grow. Setbacks are an opportunity to build our business vision and help our vision for the future. In other words, ‘Having a mindset when you are running your business, lead calmly and keep on going and never give up will ultimately succeed.’
Tanner VanValkenburg is a fighter, he advises to keep learning and improve your skills as a business owner. This year he has spent over 30k on different programs that help the learning process and how to scale his business. Investing into yourself is the biggest lesson to your brand and business.
Success is being truly happy and being able to be free to spend time with your loved ones, travel and enjoy the things you love to do in life. Do what you love and make a business of it, because happiness is the more important thing to chase your dreams.
The biggest obstacles Tanner has overcome so far in his career was when in a month he lost half of his clients due to the pandemic, but in a period of the next 2-3 months he was able to scale right back to where he was. That was a pretty down time on his business, that he was thinking to quit but he knew that he couldn’t give up, because the key to success was to keep on, reaching out and working hard.
Financial freedom means having the money to do the things you love to do without stress about how to pay your bills, travel around the world and experience life. In other words, being able to take care of yourself and your loved ones.
To learn more about Tanner VanValkenburg and his plans, ensure to visit him on Instagram at Tannervanv and check out his Website: www.https://gramuniversity.com / www.gramuniversity.com