The One Trait that Successful Business Owners Possess

Consistency is the one thing that helps us make a success of our businesses.

I remember when I was in my copywriting business, I would flit from task to task, deciding which one was the easiest and then giving up. I realised that if I was ever going to be successful I had to get consistent.

Clarity comes by taking consistent action, and it’s only by taking action that you’ll learn whether your idea with fly or not. And my experience of over 11 years in business is that most ideas don’t fly straight off the handle. They need pivoting and readjusting. But many people throw in the towel at the first hurdle or hang onto their original concept so tightly that it doesn’t get the chance to grow and flourish.

Let’s take the first example – the person who throws in the towel at the first hurdle. Their offer doesn’t sell so they think that their idea is a failure and very often that they are a failure too. I can identify with this. It’s so disconcerting to have a brilliant idea and then watch it fail.

The sense of deflation is immense. Many people would rather keep their idea as something pretty on the shelf rather than risk disappointment.

This was me the first time I put an offer out. I put it up and waited for a sale. When it didn’t come, I felt defeated and felt like giving up. I said to myself “oh well that didn’t work.” What I learned from my business mentors was that it’s rare for the first offer to work. It needs tweaking and testing on the market.

But this requires a degree of resilience to keep going and consistent mindset work. EFT, affirmations, meditations and my personal favourite journaling, all help to build a resilient mindset. Having a mindset routine in the morning before starting work is vital and most successful entrepreneurs do consistent mindset work.

The second example – the person who holds on so tightly to their idea that it doesn’t get a chance to grow isn’t embracing the joy of experimentation that business is about. Letting your intuition guide you can help. I particularly love to have a conversation with my business on paper for this. I know it may sound a bit wacky but our businesses really do have an energy all of their own.

Consistent action and consistent mindset work go hand in hand to making a successful business owner. Embrace experimentation and imperfect action.

Carol Brennan, Journaling Coach at Journal with Carol

Carol Brennan helps women online entrepreneurs who struggle with procrastination and self sabotage to get to the bottom of WHY they  keep putting off those important tasks and access their inner wisdom to take consistent action in their business. Download her free business review and consistency upgrade to create a plan and vision of consistency for your business in the next 90 days.

