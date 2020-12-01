The one thing that will help you tap into your subconscious and heal yourself

We live in a busy world and the reality is, we are disconnected. We are buried in technology, and we often forget to take time to connect to nature and to look within. I have suffered from depression and anxiety. I was diagnosed with PTSD. I had a tough childhood when I was growing up, and although I have achieved a lot, I have always felt that I have blockages holding me back from reaching my true potential.

I have tried everything to figure out what those blockages are. I have a master’s degree in psychology and it is often easy for me to see the issues of other people and fix them, but it has always been tough to look within and understand my own psychology. A friend once told me “Zurlia, this is normal, that is why you go to the salon because although you have two hands to cut your own hair, you wouldn’t do it because you know other people can do it better than you can”

I have reached out for help, I have tried hypnosis, mindset coaches, journaling, meditation, hundreds of books, but nothing ever worked.

I recently went through a life crisis. Literally, my life was turned upside down, so I left my home in the USA and decided to move to Mexico for a couple of months. Here, I’ve met incredible people. A Canadian friend and an American friend whom I connected with decided to join me to try this new thing and our lives simply transformed.

So what is this thing?

It is called Ayahuasca- I know what you might be thinking, but hear me out. Keep reading.

I was extremely skeptical when I first learned about it. I’ve been trying to attend a ceremony for two years, but the universe thought I wasn’t ready until now. The first time I tried was in Colombia and things did not work out. I then went to Peru and could not find a trustworthy shaman. Crazy, right? The plant is from Peru, but it wasn’t meant to be, at least not for me. I then tried in Brazil, but the virus started and I had to go back to the USA sooner than I thought and when I got to Mexico, the opportunity presented itself. I did not seek it, my friend mentioned it and the opportunity came to me, so I decided it was time.

It was honestly the best experience of my life. The ceremony was absolutely beautiful, so much peace, so much joy, so much happiness, and so much love. There are no words that can describe how this plant has transformed my life. I was able to discover so much about myself, uncover talents I did not know I had. I was able to feel God inside me, develop my intuition, and best of all, heal all of my traumas. I have never experienced real joy and peace until now. All I feel is gratitude, fulfillment, acceptance, and love.

The friends that went with me had a very different experience, but they also said their lives will never be the same again. The experience was positive and the life changes they are making are inspirational.

What is Ayahuasca?

Ayahuasca — also known as the tea, la purga — is a brew made from the leaves of the Psychotria Viridis and the Banisteriopsis caapi vine, but other plants and ingredients can be added as well.

If you ever decide to try it, you have to respect it and you have to be ready for it. I was extremely skeptical when I first learned about it and I think that is the reason why the opportunity to try it did not present itself until now. When you drink the tea, it will not show you what you want to see, but it will show you what you need to see, so stop resisting and let it guide you.

The plant was used for spiritual and religious purposes by ancient Amazonian tribes, so respecting it is a must. It is still used in spiritual ceremonies today, so the experience will enrich your soul. You also have to make sure you do it with a trustworthy shaman, so you can be safe. I would never try this unless I am in a ceremony with an experienced healer. It is strongly recommended you only do it in a ceremony setting with someone who has a positive track record of healing. Some shamans are just there to take your money, so do your research before you attend.

Why is it so powerful?

The reason I decided to try Ayahuasca is that at the end of the day, I am a scientist, and I read many studies about this plant. I also talked to many people who have tried it and experienced positive outcomes with lasting benefits after attending a ceremony.

Psychotria Viridis contains N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a naturally psychedelic in the plant.

DMT is a powerful hallucinogenic chemical with low bioavailability, as it gets rapidly broken down by enzymes called monoamine oxidases (MAOs) in the liver and gastrointestinal tract (1). This is the reason why DMT needs to be combined with MAO inhibitors in order to last in the body. Banisteriopsis caapi contains potent MAOIs which have psychoactive effects of their own (2)

When these two are combined, the body is able to experience euphoria as well as an altered state of consciousness. From my experience, my entire life was presented to me in one night. I saw myself when I was a little girl at many different stages. I saw things I had suppressed which sound scary, but I was able to heal. I saw things from being raped as a little girl to being in a coma after hitting my head with a rock, to the time I was attacked by a pit bull, to all the bullying, the poverty, the hunger, the heartbreaks, among so many other things. These were the blockages that were holding me back, and things I did not know I needed to heal.

I have an excellent relationship with my mother, and I absolutely love her and respect her, but subconsciously, I was blaming her for everything. She was supposed to protect me, but she did not even know all the things that had happened to me. I was afraid to tell her. I was able to deeply forgive her and forgive myself. I also talked to my dead father which sounds extremely crazy, but he was the person guiding me through it all. I also forgave him, and it was beautiful. My father was a multi-millionaire, but because he suddenly died in a car accident without legally leaving me and my mother in a testament, I grew up extremely poor in a third world country. His family and the government took everything away. I had subconsciously also blamed him for all of my troubles. He died when I was seven years old, and seeing him there was the most beautiful thing I have ever experience.

Finally, I talked to God. It was a bright light that told me I was love and supported at all times. I cannot believe I have been living without him all of these years. He told me to trust my intuition and to talk about him to the world. I also found my life purpose and my intuition has never been so on point until now. I sound like a crazy person, but I have never been so in love with life as I am today. I am so aligned and happy and I wish everyone in the world could experience everything I am living after I did one ayahuasca ceremony. I have so much respect for the plant now. It allowed me to look inwards in ways I did not know were possible. It allowed me to heal, forgive, be in alignment, and moving forward, my business, my relationships, and my overall quality of life is changing.

