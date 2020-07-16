The ONE Surefire Way To Tell If A Job Posting Is Fake

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the economy unstable, and many additional job seekers have entered the market as a result of being laid off from their previous employers.

Unfortunately, it’s very likely that some of these job seekers will fall victim to scams by fake employers.

Scammers thrive on other people’s desperation and pain, and many job seekers are feeling both right now. In this economic environment, these types of scams will be on the rise.

However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Knowledge is power and I can tell you the one surefire way to spot a fake employer from a mile away!

A Company’s Employer Brand Is The Key To Everything

There are actually six common signs that a job posting is fake, but some are far more subtle and murky in terms of whether or not it definitely means the job is fake. I’d rather spend some time on the most obvious sign that any job seeker can easily figure out.

It’s simply this: If the employer has no employer branding, it’s very likely that the employer is fake!

Employer branding is essentially the company’s story told through digital content (i.e. website, social media, and other online platforms). Most companies focus their employer branding efforts on showcasing their company culture and giving job seekers a sense of what it’s like to work there.

All it takes to find information about a company’s employer brand is a simple Internet search. If you can’t find any online information about the company that provides validation and proof the job exists, then I guarantee it doesn’t!

Where To Find A Company’s Employer Brand

As I said above, in most cases you can learn about a company’s employer brand through a simple Internet search. But, if you’re looking to dig a little deeper, here are some additional resources:

Glassdoor – This well-known website has a comprehensive list of companies, and includes anonymous employee reviews and insight into what the company’s interview process is like. Indeed – Another respected website that includes third-party information about employers. LinkedIn – On the company’s profile page you can search for employees that work at the company. Company Website – Explore all sections of the company website, including the About section and research the company’s executive team on LinkedIn. The more informative and transparent the website is, the better! Company Social Media Accounts – If a company doesn’t utilize any social media accounts, that could be a potential red flag. See if the company is on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and take note on how often they’re active and engage with their social media accounts.

Other important third-party credibility to look for, is whether the company has ever been featured in the media, trade publications, or by other credible online sources.

It’s better to spend a lot of time doing research, than falling victim to a scam and applying to a job that doesn’t exist.

What If The Job Posting Has No Company Name?

Many jobs posted by staffing agencies withhold the employer’s name so competitors don’t know who they’re working well. In those cases, it’s important to do online research about the staffing agency that posted the job. If you can’t find any online information about the staffing agency, then the job is probably fake.

