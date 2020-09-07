Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The One Question that Helps Me Successfully Manage Suicidal Ideations?

Nobody really wants to talk about this subject. I get it. Suicide is a tragic subject, and if you have been left behind by someone you loved that has died by suicide, you know the impact. Yet this is Suicide Awareness week, and awareness month, and we need to talk about it. My dad took […]

Nobody really wants to talk about this subject. I get it. Suicide is a tragic subject, and if you have been left behind by someone you loved that has died by suicide, you know the impact. Yet this is Suicide Awareness week, and awareness month, and we need to talk about it.

My dad took his life when I was 19, and even though I know the immense pain it inflicts on society and I can’t stand hurting others, I have suicidal ideations. That is the reality of it, it is biological and behavioral. They have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it is a never ending battle that thankfully, I am winning.

As here is the thing. In order to overcome suicidal ideations, you need to understand what they are. I needed to understand what they are. And what are they? Through research, and trial and error, I have come to realize there is really one fundamental question I must ask myself when I feel suicidal:

What am I hopeless about?

This one, single question, has profoundly changed my life. And saved my life.As each and every time I have suicidal ideations, I am hopeless about something.

Sometimes one thing. Sometimes many things. Sometimes everything. And for every person I’ve ever met that has been suicidal, they have said this to be true for them as well.

Hopelessness is a known predictor of suicide, and it makes sense, as hopelessness is a feeling of despair, and sense of helplessness. So when I feel hopeless, I feel horrendous, and I don’t feel able to do anything about it. Except, perhaps, end my life, as that at least stops the pain.

And learning that has changed everything for me. As instead of just having suicidal ideations, I can start solving being curious about them. I can start understanding them. And that gives me back my power.

And then, when I understand what I am hopeless about, I ask myself ‘Can I do anything about it’? If the answer is no, I feel the despair. I mean, I really feel it. I mourn. I cry. I grieve. I get angry. I rage. I feel the fear. In every inch of me.

I don’t hang on to it, I am curious about it. I embrace it. I listen to what it is telling me. And I do whatever I need to do to release it, without acting out against myself or others.

For instance, when I lost my dad, I needed to grieve fully. I still do, to this day sometimes. So instead of running to addictions, I grieve. I wail. I cry. I do whatever I need to do to let the energy go through me. I let it pass. And I focus on what I can control.

What I can control is filling my life with people that bring me some of the gifts my dad brought me; laughter, mentoring, fun, adventure, love, etc. I bring that into my life, yet i don’t fixate on having my dad here. As I can’t control that. And the more I focus on having my dad here, the more hopeless I feel. And then I start ideating. That is how it works.

Let’s say I feel hopeless about my finances, something I can control. First, I get myself to a better mood state, so I can be in the part of my brain where my problem solving happens. And problem solving is virtually impossible when in despair, as that is our ‘downstairs’ brain. So I do something that improves my mood. Go for a walk, call a friend, pet my dog, etc.

Then, once a little more positive, I work on my sense of helplessness, or inability to act. I set SMART goals; specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time-bound. I chunk down my goals to micro goals. I stay present, and don’t worry about the future, as I can not control it. I take it one step at a time, as sometimes that is all I can manage.

Hope is positive feelings and inspired actions. So much of what is happening in the world right now is out of our control. Our ability to navigate it, is to do everything in our power to stay in a place of positive feelings and inspired actions. It is harder to get there when we feel our freedoms taken away, or feel oppressed, yet it is possible.

The other thing about suicidal ideations that most don’t realize, is there is a biological component. When I am PMSing, they happen repeatedly. Like clockwork. It is so bizarre. So I make sure I have a great support system, take extra care of myself, and just get through a few days when my mind is off. The funny thing is, when my hormones changes and get in balance again, the thoughts and feelings of needing to escape this life go away.

Asking this one fundamental question, ‘What Am I Hopeless About’, has changed my life. As once I ask this question, I can start writing, thinking through what I can and can not do, and hold off on drastic action. I can always just feel, and work on my mood state. Going through this exercise takes the power away from the ideations, and gives it back to me.

I’m here for a reason. We all are. You are, for sure. Even though it may not seem like it at times.

I’ve worked with global experts to actually operationalize this concept, and we created a program so anyone can teach the skills of hope, free, globally, to kids called Hopeful Minds. When I feel really hopeless, I find figuring out how to teach others is another life saver. Even if you can’t reach kids, you can always just download the curriculum and learn about the power of hope for yourself.

September is suicide awareness month, this week is Suicide Prevention Week. If you want to help someone that is struggling, consider asking them this question. Consider supporting them as they feel their despair, and in honoring their feelings of helplessness. Share with them the Crisis Text Line, a group that provides free, 24/7 support via text message. They’re here for everything: anxiety, depression, suicide, school. Text HOME to 741741

These are challenging times. So take good care of yourself, and others. Know there are always people that care. And no matter what, may you always find your way through, and to, hope.

Kathryn Goetzke

Kathryn Goetzke, MBA, Global Hope Ambassador, iFred Founder, Chief Mood Officer at iFred, The Mood Factory

Kathryn Goetzke is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, strategic consultant and global
depression advocate. She is the entrepreneur and innovator behind Mood-lites™, a brand that achieved over 35 million dollars in retail sales. As her role as Chief Mood Officer at The Mood Factory, her goal is to ‘Improve Moods’ by teaching consumers how to get in the present moment through engaging the senses. Armed with an MBA in International Marketing, an undergraduate degree in Psychology, over 20 years of experience with small and Fortune 100 companies, and a successful product launch of her own under her belt, she aims to do just that with her new line of product based on how scents impact moods and 21 Day Courses teaching how to rewire the brain.

In addition to launching Mood-lites, Goetzke founded a non-profit organization for depression called iFred (the International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression – www.ifred.org) dedicated to eradicating the stigma of the
disease using the sunflower, a focus on hope, the color yellow, celebrity engagement, creating hopeful mindsets, and education on the biology of the brain.
According to the World Health Organization, there are 300 million people around the world with major depressive disorder, yet depression is treatable and episodes often preventable. She is most excited about her Hopeful Minds initiative
(www.hopefulminds.org), based on research that hope is a teachable skill and aimed at teaching kids around the world so they may be equipped to always create, maintain, and sustain hope.

Goetzke and her work has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Home, InStyle, Family Living, Scholastic Choices Magazine, and others. She has spoken at the United Nations, World Bank, Global Mental Health Conference, Mental Health Community Associations Conference, the Scent Marketing Institute, and more. She has been featured on multiple radio and television shows including BBC, WGN Chicago, CBS Chicago, Tasty Trade, and eWomenNetwork. Goetzke is a regular contributor to the Thrive Global and PsychCentral, writes regularly for iFred and The Mood Factory, and serves on advisory boards for FundaMentalSDG, the Global Mental Health Movement, and Women's Brain Project, and is a member of the Founding Steering Committee Member of YMentalHealth, a global coalition for youth mental health nonprofits.

Goetzke has a Master of Business Administration degree in International Marketing Management from the University of St. Thomas, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, International Studies and Biology from Winona State University. She currently resides in Reno, NV, where she enjoys hiking, meeting new people, playing with her nieces, exploring the mountains, skiing, and solving complex global challenges.

