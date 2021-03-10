The one nugget of wisdom that will change your mindset

The language we use ➡️ shapes our view of the world. Yes, our choice of words determines our thinking, perspective, and our actions. This is backed by Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis which is an interesting linguistic theory.

Let me share my personal journey over the last year. When I started CurryUp Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact some emotional language I used was fear, anxiety on who will watch the episode, what the vanity metrics will look like.

Over a period of time, I started using language that sparked positivity. I’m on a mission to spotlight the Asian diaspora and create a space for amazing leaders & innovators to share their authentic struggles, wisdom on navigating life.

The moment I let go of the fear language and embraced uplifting words that aligned with my mission I found the drive to ace 100 episodes and put myself out there. As you know, the fear of public speaking is greater than the fear of death. If I can do it, so can you.

Are you contemplating whether your thoughts deserve to be shared with the world or make the next move that brings you closer to your true self, think of the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis & embrace the language of conquering fear?