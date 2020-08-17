Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The One Diet We All Should Follow

The world of Nutrition is convoluted, confusing and overwhelming to say the least. And I’m a qualified Nutritionist, with a Bachelor’s Degree. But I truly feel the one “diet” which also, originally means “way of life”, but thanks to the powers that be within the world of marketing and advertising, and our innate desire to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The world of Nutrition is convoluted, confusing and overwhelming to say the least. And I’m a qualified Nutritionist, with a Bachelor’s Degree.

But I truly feel the one “diet” which also, originally means “way of life”, but thanks to the powers that be within the world of marketing and advertising, and our innate desire to be a part of a tribe, diet is often associated with restriction, calorie counting, rebound weight gain, deprivation and judgement. However, I truly believe there is just one “diet” we need to follow, that suits everyone and that is an Anti Inflammatory Diet.

The Anti Inflammatory Diet or AID, consists of consciously and continuously choosing foods that fight off inflammation, with inflammation being the key player in driving ageing, disease, weight gain, imbalances and every other type of undesired state of being.

Inflammation triggers our immune response, zaps out nutrients and energy, and causes pain, discomfort and deterioration. Inflammation is often at the cause of all our symptoms, whether it’s PMS, fatigue, IBS and digestive issues, diabetes and insulin resistance, eczema and atopic states, the list is honestly endless.

So adopting and eating inline with the AID will see you reducing and fighting off the low level, chronic inflammation that exists.

There’s also pretty much 1 archetypal rule for the AID and that is to reduce

  1. Overtly processed, refined and junk foods. 

This is most things that line the supermarket aisles; biscuits, crackers, lollies, chocolate, ice cream, energy/granola bars, buns and white breads, pies, pastries, soft drinks, spreads, chips, wheat pasta – you get the idea.

Reducing these will SIGNIFICANTLY and radically alter your health. And don’t fear there are SO many amazing alternatives who utilise anti inflammatory ingredients, leave out the pro inflammatory oils, refined sugars, dairy, artificial flavours and colours, MSG and gluten. All of which are readily available in these same supermarkets due to consumer demand.

And it doesn’t have to be depressing, example being if you want to do zucchini noodles instead of wheat pasta, go for it, but I opt for chick pea pasta, or brown rice, or quinoa pasta instead, so it’s still that delicious experience of pasta, without the bloating.

It’s about being savvy and taking a second to flip over the product you’re buying and reading the ingredients. 

What’s inside? 

Is it things you recognise? 

Or is there ingredients that you’re unsure, have numbers, letters, x’s, ol’s, added wheat/corn/syrup/flavour/colors of any kind? 

And then to adhere to the AID, is to eat as close to nature as possible. As many fresh fruits, every colored vegetable, legumes, whole grains, high quality proteins, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices as possible.

Adding in more green veggies especially reduces inflammation like no one’s business. 

Whether you fall under Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Carnivore, Keto – it doesn’t matter. Each diet can utilise the Anti Inflammatory Diet principles, and improve their wellbeing. 

It’s about making shifts, slowly but surely, and building up your repertoire of ingredients and meals. And it’s that simple.

There’s counting, no excluding of food groups (just a shift away from the pro-inflammatory ones), no calorie restriction, no yo-yo-ing.

It’s just easing away from overly processed, refined foods, who drive and often are pro-inflammatory in nature. And step towards anti-inflammatory, nature derived foods. Finding alternatives where you can – which to a degree will be processed, but without all the added pro-inflammatory components. 

    Eliza Hedley, Holistic Nutritionist (BHSc) at The Holistic Sister

    Eliza is a Holistic Nutritionist (BHSc) and is obsessed with helping millennial's experience living at a higher level.

    Her relaxed new age approach and deep understanding of nutrition and biology see's her empowering and coaching individuals to understand that their health is the ultimate asset and facilitates living an authentic juicy life. 

    Eliza is also currently studying a Bachelor of Naturopathy.

    Upon experiencing first hand the power of adaptogenic herbs in everyday life, Eliza’s become a "the adaptogen queen" and feels their utilisation in today’s world is essential for abundance and wellbeing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Immunity
    Community//

    New Ways to Build and Maintain Your Immunity

    by Jessica Ruiz
    Community//

    How The Ketogenic Diet Helps With Depression

    by Dr. Stephanie Estima
    Community//

    Women Of The C-Suite: “Value Yourself” With Kelly Boyer, CEO of PALETA

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.