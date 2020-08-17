The One Diet We All Should Follow

The world of Nutrition is convoluted, confusing and overwhelming to say the least. And I’m a qualified Nutritionist, with a Bachelor’s Degree.

But I truly feel the one “diet” which also, originally means “way of life”, but thanks to the powers that be within the world of marketing and advertising, and our innate desire to be a part of a tribe, diet is often associated with restriction, calorie counting, rebound weight gain, deprivation and judgement. However, I truly believe there is just one “diet” we need to follow, that suits everyone and that is an Anti Inflammatory Diet.

The Anti Inflammatory Diet or AID, consists of consciously and continuously choosing foods that fight off inflammation, with inflammation being the key player in driving ageing, disease, weight gain, imbalances and every other type of undesired state of being.

Inflammation triggers our immune response, zaps out nutrients and energy, and causes pain, discomfort and deterioration. Inflammation is often at the cause of all our symptoms, whether it’s PMS, fatigue, IBS and digestive issues, diabetes and insulin resistance, eczema and atopic states, the list is honestly endless.

So adopting and eating inline with the AID will see you reducing and fighting off the low level, chronic inflammation that exists.

There’s also pretty much 1 archetypal rule for the AID and that is to reduce

Overtly processed, refined and junk foods.

This is most things that line the supermarket aisles; biscuits, crackers, lollies, chocolate, ice cream, energy/granola bars, buns and white breads, pies, pastries, soft drinks, spreads, chips, wheat pasta – you get the idea.

Reducing these will SIGNIFICANTLY and radically alter your health. And don’t fear there are SO many amazing alternatives who utilise anti inflammatory ingredients, leave out the pro inflammatory oils, refined sugars, dairy, artificial flavours and colours, MSG and gluten. All of which are readily available in these same supermarkets due to consumer demand.

And it doesn’t have to be depressing, example being if you want to do zucchini noodles instead of wheat pasta, go for it, but I opt for chick pea pasta, or brown rice, or quinoa pasta instead, so it’s still that delicious experience of pasta, without the bloating.

It’s about being savvy and taking a second to flip over the product you’re buying and reading the ingredients.

What’s inside?

Is it things you recognise?

Or is there ingredients that you’re unsure, have numbers, letters, x’s, ol’s, added wheat/corn/syrup/flavour/colors of any kind?

And then to adhere to the AID, is to eat as close to nature as possible. As many fresh fruits, every colored vegetable, legumes, whole grains, high quality proteins, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices as possible.

Adding in more green veggies especially reduces inflammation like no one’s business.

Whether you fall under Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Carnivore, Keto – it doesn’t matter. Each diet can utilise the Anti Inflammatory Diet principles, and improve their wellbeing.

It’s about making shifts, slowly but surely, and building up your repertoire of ingredients and meals. And it’s that simple.

There’s counting, no excluding of food groups (just a shift away from the pro-inflammatory ones), no calorie restriction, no yo-yo-ing.

It’s just easing away from overly processed, refined foods, who drive and often are pro-inflammatory in nature. And step towards anti-inflammatory, nature derived foods. Finding alternatives where you can – which to a degree will be processed, but without all the added pro-inflammatory components.