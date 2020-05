The protagonist is an old fisherman named San Diego, and the supporting role is a child named Manorin. The old fisherman with wind candles didn’t catch a fish for 84 days, but he still refused to admit defeat. Instead, he was full of the spirit of struggle and finally caught an 18-foot-long body weighing 1,500 on the 85th day Hundred pounds of marlin fish.https://www.thevipsite.com