The Nurse Log

My father and I surveyed the forest

After the storm,

And found that a great oak had fallen.

I knew the tree well,

How its reddening leaves held the last light each fall,

How its branches cast enough shade in summer

to cover two picnic blankets end to end.

How the crook in its trunk matched my spine so perfectly,

I used to rest against it, daydreaming,

Until I’d fall asleep.

“It’s dead,” I said.

And my father replied,

“Everything lives and everything dies.

But this tree will become a nurse log.”

He pointed to a mess of shards and roots near the upturned base.

“Those holes will trap water and seeds that blow,

And if you watch closely,

you’ll see from its husk,

Life will start to grow.”

As he’d promised, spongy moss soon replaced the sturdy bark.

By the following summer,

Dutchman’s pipe and coral honeysuckle covered the tree.

A poplar grew nearly to mature until a blight killed it.

In late fall, I’d find acorn tops scattered by holes dug in the earth

Under the cracked oak branches.

Small animals came and went

From their winter shelter.

Today, a locust tree topping sixty feet stands in its place.

When I get close enough,

I still hear my father’s voice

Even though he passed two years after the tree fell,

Sixty-five years from this morning,

When I woke to thoughts of my own passing.

Thoughts that happen more often these days, and when they do,

I feel the urge to go to the trees.

This morning, I leaned a ladder against the locust

And I stepped onto the lowest branch.

My arms extended to new branches,

Stiff muscles loosened with each movement.

I felt new life in my shoulders and legs,

As I ascended to the sound of wind rustling the leaves.

When I reached the top,

I rested my hand on a branch collar,

And drew back a shard of oak.

In disbelief, I twirled the shard between my fingers,

And grazed my other hand across its smooth, flat surface.

When I pressed it to my nose, I smelled my youth,

And saw the grand life I used to dream of.

I remained in the locust tree until I heard

A car rumbling on the gravel drive.

Three doors slammed shut,

My son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter waved.

I was about to toss the scrap of oak and descend

When my granddaughter, Anna, called for me.

“Pop!” she said. “Pop why are you in that tree?”

“See you in a minute, sweetie!” I said

As I tucked the wood into my pocket.

A little sanding, a little polish,

And it could make a perfect table for her dollhouse.

Maybe we can even work on it together.