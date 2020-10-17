Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Nurse Log

A poetic look at life and death.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

My father and I surveyed the forest
After the storm,
And found that a great oak had fallen.
I knew the tree well,
How its reddening leaves held the last light each fall,
How its branches cast enough shade in summer
to cover two picnic blankets end to end.
How the crook in its trunk matched my spine so perfectly,
I used to rest against it, daydreaming,
Until I’d fall asleep.

“It’s dead,” I said.
And my father replied,
“Everything lives and everything dies.
But this tree will become a nurse log.”
He pointed to a mess of shards and roots near the upturned base.
“Those holes will trap water and seeds that blow,
And if you watch closely,
you’ll see from its husk,
Life will start to grow.”

As he’d promised, spongy moss soon replaced the sturdy bark.
By the following summer,
Dutchman’s pipe and coral honeysuckle covered the tree.
A poplar grew nearly to mature until a blight killed it.
In late fall, I’d find acorn tops scattered by holes dug in the earth
Under the cracked oak branches.
Small animals came and went
From their winter shelter.

Today, a locust tree topping sixty feet stands in its place.
When I get close enough,
I still hear my father’s voice
Even though he passed two years after the tree fell,
Sixty-five years from this morning,
When I woke to thoughts of my own passing.
Thoughts that happen more often these days, and when they do,
I feel the urge to go to the trees.

This morning, I leaned a ladder against the locust
And I stepped onto the lowest branch.
My arms extended to new branches,
Stiff muscles loosened with each movement.
I felt new life in my shoulders and legs,
As I ascended to the sound of wind rustling the leaves.
When I reached the top,
I rested my hand on a branch collar,
And drew back a shard of oak.
In disbelief, I twirled the shard between my fingers,
And grazed my other hand across its smooth, flat surface.
When I pressed it to my nose, I smelled my youth,
And saw the grand life I used to dream of.

I remained in the locust tree until I heard
A car rumbling on the gravel drive.
Three doors slammed shut,
My son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter waved.
I was about to toss the scrap of oak and descend
When my granddaughter, Anna, called for me.
“Pop!” she said. “Pop why are you in that tree?”
“See you in a minute, sweetie!” I said
As I tucked the wood into my pocket.
A little sanding, a little polish,
And it could make a perfect table for her dollhouse.
Maybe we can even work on it together.

Marc Cappelletti, Travel Industry Marketing and Product Consultant

Marc Cappelletti is a writer, photographer and marketing/product development consultant specializing in the travel industry. His career has spanned stints as a cruise director and international experience marketer in many forms. Most recently, he served as VP of Expedition Development for Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic. Marc lives in Philadelphia with his wife and daughter, and can usually be found with a camera in hand.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What Trees Can Teach Us About Weathering Pandemics

by Amy Florian
Community//

What We Can Learn About Suffering from Trees As Autumn Ushers In

by Nicole Barton
Well-Being//

3 Questions That Help Me Get Unstuck

by Stacy Vajta

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.