Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Number 1 Tip for When Your Mind Wanders in Meditation

People often tell me that they struggle to meditate because they can't stop themselves from thinking. This simple mindset hack will get you back on track.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ever tried mindfulness meditation, but before you knew it your mind was consumed with mundane thoughts like what you’re going to have for dinner that night?

Or maybe you couldn’t stop ruminating about something that annoyed you at work yesterday or an argument you had with a friend?

This is a common meditation experience which causes people to give up on mindfulness. But before you decide that meditation isn’t for you, I’d like you to consider another perspective…

What if those moments when you realise your mind has wandered are actually your greatest gift?

Please don’t stop reading now thinking I must be crazy!

How can not being able to focus possibly be a good thing?

Well…it’s one of the biggest myths that meditation is all about ’emptying your mind’. 

In fact, when you recognise that your mind has wandered you’re actually experiencing a magic moment of awareness. Now you have a moment of choice and you can consciously bring your mind back to the meditation. 

At first this may happen frequently and you can find yourself constantly redirecting your thoughts back to your practice.

Don’t be disheartened – this is the crucial moment of meditation. So from now on, every time you catch your mind wandering congratulate yourself – you caught yourself, so that means you are being mindful!

If you weren’t mindful you wouldn’t have even noticed that your mind was wandering in the first place. Get it?

Just like working your muscles in the gym, each time you consciously become aware of your thoughts, you are training you brain to be more mindful and building new neural pathways.

You’ll find the more you practice the skill of noticing your mind wandering in meditation, the more you’ll be able to redirect your thoughts in every day life – making for clearer, more serene mind.

So next time you catch yourself pondering what to make for dinner during a meditation, give yourself a pat on the back – you’re doing great!

    Tammy Driver

    Tammy Driver, Mindfulness coach at The Mindful Diva

    Tammy Driver leads mindfulness courses for people with chronic health conditions and stress using mindfulness-based pain reduction (MBPR). In her role she helps people overcome suffering, reduce stress and restore their wellbeing. She is also an award winning health journalist with 20 years of experience on a variety of national and healthcare publications. Tammy is passionate about wellness and holistic healthcare - especially how mental health impacts our physical health. As well as running her mindfulness and coaching organisation, The Mindful Diva, she is co-founder of  Awakening Women's Circles - an online offering which started in 2020 to help women feeling alone during global lockdowns. Tammy is an accredited teacher with the leading mindfulness organisation Breathworks and a member of the British Association of Mindfulness Based Approaches (BAMBA).

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Talaj/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    6 Powerful Relaxation Techniques for Anxiety

    by Anxiety Gone
    Community//

    The Perfectionists Guide To Meditating

    by Kara Daly
    Community//

    A Buddhist Psychiatrist Explains Why Meditation Isn’t About Relaxing

    by Gigi Falk

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.