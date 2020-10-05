Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Non Functionality Of Today’s Job Market

It’s not often that I openly and poignantly reflect upon the endlessly sustained complaint of current, non availability throughout today’s depleted job market, whether, directly focusing on the specific attention brought on to pivotal, redundant, remote, freelance positions or not.

In the infrequent span of seven short visitational months, change represents the non existent, emptily lingering, conditionally lagging chance for career success, effectively, harshly ignoring the necessarily flexible, repeatedly inspiring, equally motivating, defiant, accurate applicant participation process. 

The absence of hopeful opportunity takes a grunting and grueling toll, often forgetting the strongly able, helpfully purposeful, willingly high, in demanded, rewardable use of independently illustrious, confidently imaginative, capable, self descriptive, creative content. 

Artistry drives a plentifully hard working, seasonally crafty individual, such as myself, to eventually, proudly achieve a combined extension of short and productively set, sophisticated, long term planned goals.

Limited time allotted to the importantly provided, situational information and the prior lead of choice is considered to be an unhealthily promoted reality, let alone the inconvenient path to an insufficiently added, ill timed, unlivable, unsatisfiable paycheck.

A routine of expectedly, familiarly welcomed opportunities, unfortunately, can only last so long. Irresponsibly, actively definitive of an annual, yearly schedule, there is little room allowed for acceptable challenge or fixed error.

Addressing the loss of greatly offered, finely educated, executed talent is valued as unspeakable. It is deemed just as unworthy in its newly, popularly navigated, discovered, explorative trend. 

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

