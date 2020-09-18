Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The No1 Block To Successful Meditation

Becoming mindful in your day to day is key to a successful meditation practice

Being mindful and meditation are ways of being, not something that we just do from time to time. In order to get the mind to slow down and to allow peace to be your natural way, you must bring it into your daily life.

The number 1 block to being able to meditate, is not making it a new lifestyle and way of being, and expecting it to fix everything.

If you are stressed you will only be caught in the stress. When you go home carrying stress and feeling anxious you are less likely to notice the trees on the way home, or take in the beauty that surrounds you; and then less likely to sit in stillness to let the stress go.

Gratitude would probably have left your awareness too as you get caught in the emotions and sensations that stress causes. Taking deep breaths can slow your mind down and help you to lessen the stress levels but if being stressed is your natural way of being, that is like putting a sticking plaster on a gapping wound.

When you decide that you would like to meditate, to be successful it is best to start by bringing mindfulness into your day. Take time to be aware of how you feel, notice your surroundings, walk slower and enjoy all the moments in your life as if they are a gift. Don’t think of it as another thing you have to fit into your day. Become it.

When you start moving your life in that way you become more meditative in yourself. Things that seemed like problems get easier to manage and you have tools to navigate them. Your awareness of self increases and you find that it is easier to manage stress when it does arise.

Cat Hamilton, Abstract Photo Art Photographer - Soulful Art at Cat Hamilton Photography

II'm a trained Coach and Meditation teacher of several years which is where my inspiration and love for photography was born. I'm all about connection, compassion for others, sharing experiences and supporting others when in need. It's great to have an outlet that incorporates my spirituality. I use my work to express my spirituality and that of others by attempting to capture the essence of their soul or spirit and producing it visually. My work is abstract so the deeper meaning behind the expression of another soul will be deeply personal to them but not so obvious to others. Sometimes the ability to share through abstract images allows for the expression to go deeper. Not everything has to be obvious to others. I love to tell stories in this way with my work. Some of my self portraits tell deeper stories than are first seen - perhaps you'll feel drawn to something I have created and not know why - until you know the story behind it - then perhaps it will make sense to you. I like to call my work Soulful Art that speaks to the Heart

