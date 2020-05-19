Contributor Log In/Sign Up
date 2020-05-19
The New Reentry Workforce Over 70 Million to be Served?

By

As we continue to navigate our return to work, millions of Americans will be faced with the harsh reality of choices made in some cases decades ago that branded them with a criminal record. Doors of employment opportunities will be closed, finding a career similar or even close, to their pre-COVID position will be challenging and for many devastating. Those recently returning from incarceration will now join the millions of unemployed with a criminal history. Over 600,000 people return from prison each year. Historically, the unemployment rate for those leaving incarceration has been a staggering 25%, and now, ironically, our entire country faces an employment rate which may meet this tragic level, one only seen at the height of the great depression. Right now, we’re focused on the men and women being released from county, state and federal prisons as a result of the COVID 19 and how we can support them. However, the impact for recently displaced workers who have long since faced the wrath of the criminal justice system will now be front and center as they too seek to reenter to workforce.

            It has been estimated that over 70 million Americans have a criminal history of some type that can be found in the national criminal record database. How many of these individuals have successfully reintegrated, moved on to become financially stable, successful, and model citizens? How many of these  individuals worked jobs and built careers for years or decades without so much as a  missed day from work? How many of these individuals advanced from the entry level position that they once took as a first step to moving forward in life? How many of these individuals are now unemployed and will be subject to indiscriminate background searches, job applications asking about their past, or facing antiquated occupational licensing restrictions? Over the past years we have made huge advances in educating employers about the talent pool of men and women returning from prison that need and deserve a fair chance at employment. Now, the pool of candidates with a criminal history has grown exponentially and the challenge will be to keep the doors of opportunity open for all people, irrespective of their past. 

            Based upon data from 2017, the exclusion of formerly incarcerated jobseekers from the workforce cost the United States an estimated $87 billion in lost GDP. Further, nearly 75% of those formerly incarcerated are still unemployed one year after release. Research has confirmed that the impact on Black and Latino communities has been especially devastating as racial disparities in the criminal justice system has only served to exacerbate bias in the employment arena. For decades, we have thrown men and women returning from prison into the deep end of the river with often no life support to help them navigate the waters filled with strong currents and barriers to success. With the displacement of so many workers from COVID-19 the river has now gotten wider and larger and those in the shallow end, with no criminal background, will have the advantage of getting career opportunities simply because of where they are positioned. If employers dive into the deep end of the river, they will find an abundance of talent, skill, dedication, passion, and persistence; this is where we will begin to breakdown the inequities and inherent prejudice that acts as an anchor for so many people in our society.  

We use the term “returning citizen” to refer to a person who has recently been released from incarceration. However, reentry is merely a point in time when one leaves a place in their life and moves forward in time to another destination. So is true for the men and women who have lost their careers as a result of this pandemic, as they will now join the ranks of millions who hope to reenter the workforce and find that career pathway to success. No matter when the event of the past became forever recorded, the choices of the past have led to lessons that have helped to make us wiser and stronger, and certainly do not define who we are today. The success for those searching for employment will be found not in the past, but in the skills, knowledge, talent, and passion they bring to the workforce today and into the future. If our country is to economically recover from the devastating loss of people, jobs, and the life style which we were accustom to, it will be incumbent upon employers in all industry sectors to be fair in their hiring practices, select the best qualified and talented for the opportunity, and be compassionate in evaluating the historical markers of the past that only served to make us stronger and more valuable in the workforce.   

Jeffrey Abramowitz    

[email protected]

Jeffrey Abramowitz, Executive Director of Reentry Services at JEVS Human Services

Jeffrey Abramowitz, J.D. is the Executive Director of Reentry Services for JEVS Human Services and Program Director of Looking Forward Philadelphia. Jeff was a 2018 Fellow for Justleadership USA, and has most recently served as the Director of Student Services & Workforce Development for Community Learning Center.

Jeff was a trial lawyer in Philadelphia before poor choices in life and his professional career resulted in acceptance of responsibility and a five-year sentence in the federal prison system. Entering the criminal justice system allowed Jeff the opportunity to see the world with a new pair of glasses and find his passion for education and workforce development. In the short 4.5 years since Jeff has been home he has worked with over 4,000 individuals, spoken and lectured across the country to educators, administrators, communities, and those touched by our criminal justice system.

Jeff  proudly sits on the Executive Board of the Coalition on Basic Adult Education, COABE, where he serves as the chair of the Literacy Behind and Beyond the Walls Committee, was appointed to the Pennsylvania Reentry Council and serves as Chairman of the Employment Committee and Co-chairs the Reentry Committee for the PA Workforce Development Board. Jeff is active in the Philadelphia Reentry Coalition. Jeff serves on the board of directors of Community Forgiveness & Restoration, a member of NationSwell Council, and Advisory Board Member of Philadelphia Petey Greene Program.

Jeff  is presently a LINCS Reviewer, Literacy Information & Communication System, Resource Collection, for the Department of Education, and serves on the National Association of State Directors of Education, Barbara Bush Foundation Criminal Justice Work Group.

Jeff is the producer and host of the award-winning weekly radio show “Looking Forward” on Philly Cam Radio WPPM 106.5FM.

Jeffrey is a writer, keynote speaker and lecturer around the country on issues of adult education, workforce development and criminal justice.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

