Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The New Jim Crow

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The New Jim Crow is not for everyone says the author Michelle Alexander in the first line of the book. It took me some time to finish this story — not just because it is lengthy — but because it is not just “his -story” but because it is our story. The story of lives lost after the great migration from cotton fields to urban ghettos. The story of lost dreams of men, women, and children of color. The story of a caste system with no bottom. The story of how black men, in the land of the free, are doomed to socio-economic injustice, poverty, and a lifetime of virtual and real isolation from mainstream American society.

The author shares chapter by chapter, her evidence of how slavery, replaced by Jim Crow, has been replaced by mass incarceration with the same intent of marginalization of blacks. In the end, the book discusses strategies to reverse the trends of mass incarceration. However, the tone set in the last chapters leads one to feel hopelessness as the ills of injustice are structural and would require the massive public will to transition to a true society that emits justice and freedom for all. The book ends with a quote from James Baldwin’s, The Fire Next time.

The Very time I thought I was lost; my dungeon shook and my chains fell off. We cannot be free until they are free. God bless you and God speed.

The New Jim Crow may not be for everyone as declared by the author, but given the social unrest of 2020 it is suggested reading for more.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    GaudiLab/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Great Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

    by Marina Khidekel
    Wonder//

    Creating a New History for Your Family

    by Indigo Ocean
    Founders of the Black Lives Matter movement (Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi) interviewed by Mia Birdsong at TEDWomen 2016 - It&#039;s About Time, October 26-28, 2016, Yerba Buena Centre for the Arts, San Francisco, California. Photo: Marla Aufmuth / TED
    Community//

    12 TEDWomen Talks to Watch and Share at This Moment

    by Pat Mitchell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.