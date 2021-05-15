The Necessity of Determination

When I look back at my journey, I think about so many moments where I could have quit or just thrown in the towel. Yet those were the very moments where something rose up within me that would not allow me to quit or settle for mediocrity. There are so many experts in the world today and everyone is giving advice. While I am not saying that it is anything wrong with seeking out advice, make sure that the advice you re getting is the right advice for your life and your journey. Too many people give up right at the point of breakthrough in their lives. I want to speak with you about the importance of determination. This is a characteristic of champions and one that you must cultivate if you are going to fulfill your purpose and maximize your greatest potential.

It is important that you know yourself. Often when I speak with leaders around the world I hear them quoting the latest gurus and experts. I know some of you may be a little taken back by what I am about to say. After all, I am a respected thought leader and considered by many as an expert in my space. However, I want you to understand that sometimes you need to stop looking without for advice and start looking within. I discovered years ago that one of the most important relationships I could ever develop was a healthy relationship with myself. In other words, I had to learn to know myself. If you never take the time to know yourself, you will always be looking to the outside world for affirmation and validation. You will find yourself constantly in search of the answers not realizing that you need to simply awaken to the answers that are already in you. It is great to seek out information and to consider various perspectives. At the same time, I do not want you to get so familiar with the opinions of others that you drown out the sound of your own voice. I am challenging you to know yourself and to know what is best for you. You cannot live your life by theories. You must live your life by tried and proven principles. The more you know yourself the more empowered you are to make the right decisions concerning your life. Understand that adversity is part of the journey. Unfortunately, we live in a culture and society that craves positivity and not truth. While I am all for being positive, I also believe that we must be deeply rooted in reality. I hear so many experts telling people to just think happy thoughts and believe the best. This sounds good in theory but this is just not a reality. Personally, I have had to overcome lots of adversity in my life. I’ve had to fail, learn, grow and get back up and try again. I’ve had to endure seasons of adversity, betrayal, persecution, pain, and profound loss. None of these experiences felt good at the time. However, when I look back on these experiences in my life I have a profound sense of gratitude. Why do I say that? These experiences forced maturity, growth, and development in my life. More importantly, these experiences shaped my character, refined my temperament, and tested my commitment to my destiny. Adversity is not a barrier to success in our lives. No, adversity is the catalyst that births us into success and prosperity. You will never awaken to your true potential or activate your true power without adversity. I’ve discovered that adversity is a tool for transformation and an invaluable treasure in our lives. You must develop a growth mindset. If you have followed my work over the years, you know that I talk about the mind more than any other topic. Why is that? It was not until I broke through in my mind that I saw breakthroughs in my moments. Many people are consuming a lot of information. Unfortunately, information alone does not change the seasons of your life. It was not until I had a paradigm shift that the seasons of my life started to change. We hear the word paradigm shift all the time but I am not sure that many people understand what it means. A paradigm shift is when a new thought pattern or process replaces an old thought pattern or process in our lives. In other words, it is when our minds are stretched to a new possibility. When we allow our minds to be stretched to new concepts and ideas, we are embracing what I call a growth mindset. If you want to break through limitations, shatter barriers and remove lids in your life then you must develop a growth mindset. A growth mindset is a mindset that does not accommodate average, makes no room for restrictions, and leaves no space for limitations. A growth mindset is a mindset that is pliable and open to new possibilities and realities. The opposite of a growth mindset is a fixed mindset. I’ve discovered over three decades of doing the work that a fixed mindset is the greatest enemy of freedom. As long as your mind is inflexible you will continue to experience an inferior and second-class life. The growth of your mind facilities the greatest of your moments. Develop a growth mindset so that you can unlock new ways of thinking and new ways of living. Growth is what unlocks your greatest potential. You must be determined. Over the years, I have been asked many questions about my journey. However, the question that I am asked the most is what has been the key to your success? Honestly, a number of things have contributed to my success and prosperity. However, one of the greatest keys to my success has been my determination. When I talk about perseverance I often get mixed signals. I have even had some people tell me not to use the word perseverance because it may send the wrong idea to some people. As someone that has trained and developed leaders around the world, I want to be brutally honest with you for a moment. If you lack perseverance you will never pursue your greatest life. We live in a generation where so many people give up at the first sign of difficulty or discomfort. As someone that has failed many times, without perseverance I would not even be standing all these years later. I have been told I was too ambitious, I dream too big, I should scale back my dreams, and even dumb down my vision. However, perseverance enabled me to persist until I was successful. You cannot allow opinions or obstacles to obscure your vision. You must remain fixed on the prophetic portrait of your future. Determination is more than having a desire or affinity for a goal. Determination is an unwavering commitment to see your vision become a reality. Determination is the ability to silence every voice that would try to undermine your significance. After all, you have been given the vision and everybody else is simply a spectator in God’s unfolding plan for your life. Determination is the will to stay the course until you see the manifestation. Determination is an inner fortitude and a mental resolution that does not accept anything less than victory. You have to be determined if you want to live the life of your dreams.