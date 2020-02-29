The Natural Revealing.

Every day is a natural revealing of who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Your self is a thought you learned to think about you. An image. An image that constantly needs to be maintained. An image that constantly needs to be improved.

Which is why every day, you can also choose to return. Return to You. By releasing the thoughts that keep you hidden. Keep you silenced. Keep you blocked. Even from you.

You are always here. Inside of you. Waiting to be revealed. Waiting to be freed by you too.

And your mind can also do this. Because your mind can empty too. So you can see who you are again. Who you have always been. To reveal it for you too.

Everything you have always wanted to do. Everything you already are too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

