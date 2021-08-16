The Naming Of Land, For The Being, Within! Roger Doucet #Canada

National anthems are wellness treasures for any nation. For, they convey what it means to be connected, and implanted, within a body of land. Beautiful, intriguing, and filled with the patriotism that only people of that land can convey. Let it be known that such songs are meant to be passionate. They are meant to demonstrate, reveal, and depicted the long-held journey for what it took, for a nation, to be! Keep in mind that it was no east process. Wars were fought. Lives were lost. Generations after generations had to put in the work, in order to continue the culture. Nation building is one thing. Nation keeping is another! Often times, it’s the latter, which is the most difficult and challenging to bare!

Sometimes, when performing a song, the very meaning of the lyrics escapes the very listeners. So, what does that mean? What does it mean to experience passion, when the national anthem is played? Well, it serves to address many things.

O Canada! Our home and native land!

True patriot love, in all of us, command.

With glowing hearts, we see thee rise

The true North, strong and free!

From far and wide, O Canada

We stand on guard for, thee

God keep our land glorious and free!

O, Canada, we stand on guard for thee

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee

Certain key words come to mind when it comes to the very performance of this song. It includes words such as freedom, strong, and guard! These words demonstrate the very security of a nation. In fact, the term, free, hints to why certain nations serve as beacons of light for others. There is a price to pay for freedom. Every generation has the duty, and obligation of ensuring that freedom, forever remains, free!

O Canada! Terre de nos aieux!

Ton front est ceint de fleurons glorieux

Car ton bras sait porter l’epee

Il sait porter la croix

Ton histoire est une epopee

Des plus brilliants exploits

Et ta valeur, de foi trempee

Protegera nos foyers et nos droits

Protegera nos foyers et nos droits

Oh, yes! It’s intriguing to observe the national anthem being performed in French. The language is after all, one of the sacred components of Canadian culture. Delving further into the French, national anthem, we come to witness its performance at a major sports event. If you do not know, it is hockey, which takes the face of Canadian contributions to the world of athletics. So, when the national anthem is performed, what does the game of hockey have to do with cultural pride? Well, for starters, it highlights a team’s ability to root themselves in the land. It grants a team the ability to practice and demonstrate how they have trained, and moved throughout their country, in the mastery of a sport. That’s why it’s so beautiful! It’s the land, which grants one the opportunity to elevate one’s physicality, within a given sport.

Therefore, when it comes to the singing of “O, Canada,” during a national, or international, hockey championship, the land is re-centered, once more! Not only does it convey the very meaning of national pride, but it reflects man’s holistic connection, with one part of the Earth-in which he has called, his own. O, Canada! Let the Earth glow, with this musical sound!

Roger Doucet