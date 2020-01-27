The Myth of “Doing it All”

Often people assume that highly productive people are “doing it all”. Or they assume that if they can become just a little bit more efficient they will be able to “do it all” themselves.

But “doing it all” is a gigantic myth.

Here’s the thing: You (and me and everyone else) are going to die someday, with a big long list of things that you didn’t do. And that is OK. In fact, it’s preferable. It would be a super boring world if we got everything done, every day. We’d have nothing to strive for.

The fact that the world is full of opportunities, full of stuff we want to do, even stuff we “have” to do, is what makes life interesting.

Lots of people imagine that when they work with me that I’ll somehow magically ensure that their to-do list gets done, that everything gets crossed off. But that’s not really the point. (Yes, of course we work on making the to-do list shorter, through efficiency, better systems, delegation and outsourcing. But that doesn’t mean that everything will get done. My task list has at least a hundred ideas that I bet will never rise to the top in terms of priority.)

We live in the real world, where the to-dos keep coming at us, the opportunities keep showing up, and the onslaught of email never ends. Sometimes we cross something off the list only to add 3 more. And that’s OK too. That’s just life.

So, if you’re not going to “do it all” then what is the goal? Why are we trying to be more productive anyway?

The goal of, and the key to, productivity is the ability to prioritize in such a way that you know that what you did today was more important than what you didn’t do.

That’s it. Pretty simple, right? (Well, simple yes, but easy? Not necessarily.)

If I can say, every day, that what I did today was more important than what I didn’t do, that is success.

So, what you can you do TODAY to start ensuring that what YOU do today is more important than what you don’t get to?: