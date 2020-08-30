Contributor Log In/Sign Up
THE MUSIC OF THE 60’S FILLS ME NOW

THE INNOCENCE OF THOSE DAYS HAS NOT BEEN LOST, IT HAS JUST BEEN COVERED OVER.

for some reason, 
i am so drawn to the hope of the music of the sixties
i remember being a teenager then having lost my parents 
and looking for answers i could not find
not in the promise of business 
or the lure of psychology
i found momentary peace in the company of the long hairs
those people called “hippies”.
my home was the road 
it took me from where i was 
to a new place i did not know
hitchhiking around the world
trying to catch the wind

i remember sitting on street corners with a big pad of paper
and charcoal pencils
drawing the people and places around me
i was definitely not a good artist
and yet in just about every place that i visited,
people would come out and sit with me
bringing wine and cheese and bread and olives and whiskey
and something to smoke
and we would sit together
strangers, often not able to speak 
a word of the other’s language 
and laugh together and smile and hug and love each other.

we live in a beautiful world
where people are so kind and generous and loving
where people are good
and every country treated me with kindness and fed me
and i would sometimes put a tablecloth on the street
and put whatever little offering i had 
on the tablecloth for people to take.
i would put food, and drink and money on the table cloth
and others would come and do the same
and as evening came
we would all gather what was on the table cloth 
and someone would invite us to their home
and we would drink and smoke and cook and eat together.

my heart is so happy when i remember these times
and the innocence of those moments
and i stare now into the world
and my heart grows sad.
those days seem harder to find
until . . . 
we leave our televisions 
and go back to the streets
moving from town to town
chasing the wind
and when we sit face to face
with no expectation of each other
no desire to fix each other
or prove the other wrong
when we just sit together
and laugh and drink together; when we smoke something 
and eat together
and just enjoy each other in the moment
the world is a beautiful place
the people are beautiful people
the love is so real. 

it is so simple, when:
love replace fear
kindness replaces hatred
finding unity replaces finding differences
happiness replaces anger
togetherness replaces loneliness
and peace replaces war.

listen to Donovan singing Catch The Wind

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

