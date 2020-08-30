THE MUSIC OF THE 60’S FILLS ME NOW

for some reason,

i am so drawn to the hope of the music of the sixties

i remember being a teenager then having lost my parents

and looking for answers i could not find

not in the promise of business

or the lure of psychology

i found momentary peace in the company of the long hairs

those people called “hippies”.

my home was the road

it took me from where i was

to a new place i did not know

hitchhiking around the world

trying to catch the wind

i remember sitting on street corners with a big pad of paper

and charcoal pencils

drawing the people and places around me

i was definitely not a good artist

and yet in just about every place that i visited,

people would come out and sit with me

bringing wine and cheese and bread and olives and whiskey

and something to smoke

and we would sit together

strangers, often not able to speak

a word of the other’s language

and laugh together and smile and hug and love each other.

we live in a beautiful world

where people are so kind and generous and loving

where people are good

and every country treated me with kindness and fed me

and i would sometimes put a tablecloth on the street

and put whatever little offering i had

on the tablecloth for people to take.

i would put food, and drink and money on the table cloth

and others would come and do the same

and as evening came

we would all gather what was on the table cloth

and someone would invite us to their home

and we would drink and smoke and cook and eat together.

my heart is so happy when i remember these times

and the innocence of those moments

and i stare now into the world

and my heart grows sad.

those days seem harder to find

until . . .

we leave our televisions

and go back to the streets

moving from town to town

chasing the wind

and when we sit face to face

with no expectation of each other

no desire to fix each other

or prove the other wrong

when we just sit together

and laugh and drink together; when we smoke something

and eat together

and just enjoy each other in the moment

the world is a beautiful place

the people are beautiful people

the love is so real.

it is so simple, when:

love replace fear

kindness replaces hatred

finding unity replaces finding differences

happiness replaces anger

togetherness replaces loneliness

and peace replaces war.

listen to Donovan singing Catch The Wind