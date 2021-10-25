The Motels Return To The Canyon Venues After Two Year Hiatus

Photo Credit: www.themotels.com

Martha Davis and The Motels returned to the stage in top form for a round of shows at The Canyon in Agoura Hills and Santa Clarita this past weekend -with an opening set by “Guilty Pleasures”. The band who have been on a break from touring since the pandemic hit, have been working on other side projects, while the LA music scene has slowly opened back up again, with Covid-19 protocols in place. Lead singer Martha Davis who has been a prominent fixture on the new wave music scene since 1979, along with original member Marty Jourard -didn’t disappoint fans who had been waiting for over 2 years to catch another show.

In addition to The Motels performing some of their hits including “Take The L”, “Only The Lonely”, “Punchline” and “Suddenly Last Summer”, it was great to see an iconic venue like The Canyon back in full swing after suffering greatly during the shutdowns across the country. Adding to recent shows, Martha Davis has also released new music and recently announced her new children’s book “Finnias Rabbit”, which will be available soon.

We look forward to future shows and in the meantime, you catch another Motels show this Friday night at The Canyon in Montclair. Tickets are available here: