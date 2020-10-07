Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Most Remarkable Evolutions In Biotechnology

Researchers make innovations in the biotechnology industry that can and will improve our lives through the research and use of organisms. Here are just four examples of exciting revolutions in biotechnology. More innovations are sure to come! Bacteria That Eat Oil Oil spills like that of BP in 2010 can leach millions of crude oil […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Researchers make innovations in the biotechnology industry that can and will improve our lives through the research and use of organisms. Here are just four examples of exciting revolutions in biotechnology. More innovations are sure to come!

Bacteria That Eat Oil

Oil spills like that of BP in 2010 can leach millions of crude oil barrels into the ocean, wreaking havoc on the ecosystem. So far, our attempts at cleanup have fallen short, and permanent damage has occurred. However, the discovery of bacteria that eat oil at a breathtaking speed, breaking down molecules in the process, could help to clean up existing oil spills and prevent future spills from being catastrophic to plants, animals, and humans alike. 

Lab-Grown Transplantable Organs

If oil-eating bacteria aren’t enough, how about the ability to grow human organs? Currently, more people need organ transplants than donors, so patients are added to transplant lists based on priority and other factors. Sadly, people can die before receiving a life-saving transplant. However, advancements such as CRISPR CAS-9 may allow researchers to safely grow compatible organs for human transplants in animals such as pigs or transplanting pig organs into humans.

Advanced Biofuels

Many Americans may be unfamiliar with the term “biofuels,” but they often use two of them, ethanol and biodiesel, every day. However, we may soon have more options, thanks to advanced biofuels that do not have a petroleum base. Instead, these biofuels are derived from sustainable materials such as sugar cane or feedstock. Consistent work in the industry has resulted in more than 800 million gallons of advanced biofuels with more yet to come. Scientists hope that these advanced biofuels can eventually replace gasoline, diesel, and jet fuels.

Man-Made Meat

Researchers aren’t just working on growing human tissues in the lab! They’re also looking for ways to respond to a growing demand for meat. One such solution is to build it in a lab. If we’re able to replicate these meat cells in the lab, we can ensure that everyone has enough to eat and move us away from dependence on animals for nutrition. Considering how cattle contributes to climate change, this evolution can revolutionize the world.

Dr. Darren Carpizo, Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational Research at The University of Rochester Medical Center

Based in Rochester, New York, Dr. Darren Carpizo is a skilled and passionate healthcare professional and seasoned surgical oncologist specializing in liver and pancreatic cancers. Darren Carpizo seeks to find new cancer therapies and stay on the cutting edge of cancer treatment. Previously in his career, Dr. Darren Carpizo worked as a Professor of Surgery and Oncology & Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Recently, he accepted a position with the University of Rochester Medical Center as Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational research.

Upon graduating from high school, Darren chose to enroll in Cornell University in Ithaca, New York for his undergraduate and study in their Biology of Society major, a unique concentration to Cornell at the time. The major dives deep into the science of biology and how science is impacted on an ongoing basis by different aspects of society, including politics, and culture. While attending Cornell, Darren was also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and the Alpha Epsilon Delta Premedical Honor Society. He graduated in 1993 with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Learn more about Dr. Darren Carpizo by visiting him online! 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Follow your passion.” with Fotis Georgiadis & Dr. Jeff Ross

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

SHOULD YOU LISTEN TO YOUR GUT FEELING?

by Jamie Feit
Well-Being//

Eating Fresh Makes You Feel Good

by Sarah Marie Thompson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.